

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $808 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $747 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $972 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $6.863 billion from $6.351 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $808 Mln. vs. $747 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $6.863 Bln vs. $6.351 Bln last year.



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