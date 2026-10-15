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PR Newswire
15.10.2026 13:24 Uhr
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Technology Drives the Future of Travel: JETOUR Continues to Expand Its "Travel+" Ecosystem

Technology Drives the Future of Travel: JETOUR Continues to Expand Its "Travel+" Ecosystem

WUHU, China, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicles are no longer just a means of transport, but travel companions and a "mobile third space."

To meet diverse travel needs, JETOUR continues to advance its "Travel+" strategy. From October 20 to 23, the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, themed "Future Travel Starts Now," will take place in Wuhu, Anhui and Moganshan, Zhejiang.

Technological Innovation: Expanding the Possibilities of Travel

Technology drives the future of travel. Leveraging the Group's expertise in AI, intelligent driving, smart cabins, and AiMOGA Robotics, JETOUR turns cutting-edge tech into real-world experiences. The XWD Fully Automatic Intelligent 4WD system, with 7+X one-touch modes, tackles mountains, gravel roads, water crossings, and steep slopes. The GAIA All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture adapts to diverse terrain, while C-DM hybrid technology balances performance with efficiency on long journeys.

On October 21, models equipped with these technologies will tackle mountain and off-road test drives in Moganshan.

A Diverse Product Lineup: Enriching the Travel Experience

The lineup meets diverse needs: the G700 combines premium comfort with hardcore off-road capability, while the T1 and T2 are suited to urban driving and light off-road adventures. Roof tents, onboard refrigerators, and panoramic sunroofs further enhance the vehicle's versatility as a travel companion.

JETOUR will also host a camping market and a Stargazing Forum, bringing together exploration, relaxation, and social interaction.

Ecosystem: Extending the Value of Travel

Participants will visit Xiazhu Lake in Zhejiang for a crested ibis conservation initiative, with hands-on activities such as nest weaving and releasing fish fry.

Globally, JETOUR supports efforts to protect cheetahs in Africa, turtles in Malaysia, harpy eagles in Panama, and markhors-the country's national animal-in Pakistan.

Partnerships with Chile's Colo-Colo, FIBA, and the Malaysia Marathon further connect travel with local culture, sport, and communities, giving "Travel+" richer meaning.

From October 20 to 23, JETOUR will join travelers worldwide on a journey through cities, mountains, and wetlands, exploring the deeper integration of technology and travel.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to its "Travel+" strategy. The brand is present in 100+ countries and regions, with 2,000+ sales and service outlets and 50 million+ users. Its R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America, and ASEAN. The portfolio includes the light off-road T-Series and the premium off-road G-Series, covering needs from urban commuting to camping and long-distance travel.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/technology-drives-the-future-of-travel-jetour-continues-to-expand-its-travel-ecosystem-302909990.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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