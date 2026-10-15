Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve (Pmbsrr) has introduced a breeding herd of 38 Sand gazelles into an operational 250 MW solar facility, as part of a wildlife conservation initiative. This follows a seven-month proof-of-concept (PoC) exercise that investigated whether solar installations could serve as breeding habitats for threatened wildlife. "The facility's size and predator-proof fences allow the gazelles to acclimatize, with few disturbances," the team said in a working paper seen by pv magazine. "The shade beneath solar panels improves animal welfare and reproductive ...

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