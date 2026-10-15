ZENDURE BRINGS PLUG-IN SOLAR TO THE UK, AS ENERGY BILLS RISE AGAIN

Just weeks after the UK Government legalised plug-in solar systems, Zendure launches the nation's first 800W hybrid microinverter kit with enough battery storage to power a UK home for two days

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, the global pioneer of plug-in home energy management systems (HEMS), today announces the UK launch of its SolarFlow range, led by the Plug-In Solar Kit SolarFlow 800. It is the first range built for the framework that has allowed compliant plug-in solar of up to 800W output across Great Britain since 27 August 2026. The launch comes as the Ofgem price cap rose a huge 4% on 1 October to £1,723 a year for a typical household, about £60 more than the previous quarter.

Rooftop solar needs a large upfront payment, a suitable roof and a home the owner expects to keep. However, the SolarFlow 800 mounts on the ground, a wall or a balcony, and unplugs when its owner moves house. Renters, flat-dwellers and anyone planning a move can take their solar with them, subject to landlord or building owner permission where needed.

The kit comes with two solar panels, a small inverter that turns their power into the electricity your home uses, and the fittings to mount them on the ground, a wall or a balcony. Users plug it into a standard socket, and the power goes straight to whatever is running at the time, such as the fridge, the router or appliances left on standby. It starts generating in dull light, so keeps working on overcast days. The kit's output is capped at 800W, the legal limit for plug-in solar, and offers a practical entry point into solar power.

Bryan Liu, CEO at Zendure, comments: "The launch of our SolarFlow range, the first Zendure products available in the UK, demonstrates our commitment to bringing clean energy to more homes around the world. At a time when many families are facing the strain of rising bills, particularly as we head into the colder months, these products offer long-term, future-proof solar solutions that help reduce your home's energy usage, keep bills down, and support a sustainable way of living."

For households that want to store power as well as generate it, Zendure is launching professionally installed batteries in their SolarFlow Series. The SolarFlow 2400 AC+ connects to rooftop solar already on the roof, with no inverter swap, so panels that currently send afternoon surplus back to the grid can fill a battery for the evening. The SolarFlow 2400 Pro takes solar directly through four MPPT channels (up to 3,000W) and suits homes with a balcony array. Both start with 2.4kWh and expand to 16.8kWh, the latter representing enough battery storage to power a typical UK home for two days*. On a compatible tariff, they can charge during lower-price periods and cover the evening peak, when most households use the most electricity.

Larger homes can step up to the SolarFlow 3680 Mix series. Starting at 8kWh, it holds enough to cover the daily electricity needs of a typical three-person household. A separate backup outlet (2,990W) keeps essential appliances running during an outage, while the grid-connected output is capped at 3,680W (16A).

All storage systems run on Zendure's HEMS software, powered by ZENKI AI. It reads the household's consumption, the solar forecast and live tariff data from British Gas, Octopus Energy, EDF, OVO, E.ON and Scottish Power, then decides when the battery charges and discharges. Savings vary with system configuration, weather and tariff.

The SolarFlow 2400 Pro is in stock now at zendure.co.uk, and Zendure's SolarFlow range starts from £1,099. Between 15 October and 1 November 2026, customers can buy a £9.90 voucher that takes £200 off an eligible SolarFlow 3680 Mix system (terms apply). Pre-orders for the SolarFlow 800 open on 2 November 2026.

Notes to editors:

*A 16.8kWh capacity battery holds enough electricity to power a typical UK home for two days based on the official Ofgem Price Cap Data, which sets standard medium domestic electricity usage at 2,500 kWh per year (or 6.85 kWh per day / 13.7 kWh over 48 hours).

About Zendure: Driven by our purpose to accelerate a sustainable future, Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in HEMS. With R&D and operations centers spanning major tech hubs like Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area, alongside Japan and Germany, our vision is to become The Home Energy Hub of the AI Era. Zendure's mission is to empower every household worldwide with the ultimate freedom of energy control. We deliver this through the SolarFlow ecosystem-combining modular storage, intelligent power management, and flexible solar input. Scaling seamlessly from plug-and-play and retrofit storage to whole-home energy management, SolarFlow maximizes self-consumption, reduces grid dependence, and ensures reliable backup.

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