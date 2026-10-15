Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 9, 2026 (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated September 8, 2026 (the "Circular") were approved.

Fixing the Number of Directors

Shareholders approved an ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at eight (8). The resolution received 99.18% of the votes cast by proxy in favour.

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected each of management's six nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The following table sets out the votes in respect of the election of directors:

Nominee

% For % Withheld Wesley Hanson

99.98% 0.02% Scott Jobin-Bevans

98.13% 1.87% Elliot Strashin

99.97% 0.03% Warren Bates

99.98% 0.02% Donovan Bailey

99.49% 0.51% Glenn Nolan

99.97% 0.03%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders re-appointed Kreston GTA LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration. The resolution received 99.96% of the votes cast by proxy in favour.

Re-Approval of Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

Shareholders confirmed and re-approved the Company's amended and restated stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). The resolution received 98.00% of the votes cast by proxy in favour.

As described in the Circular, the Stock Option Plan is a 10% rolling stock option plan. A copy of the Stock Option Plan is attached as Schedule "A" to the Circular and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Approval of Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Share Unit Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's restricted share unit and deferred share unit plan (the "RSU/DSU Plan"). The resolution received 99.07% of the votes cast by proxy in favour.

As described in the Circular, the RSU/DSU Plan reserves a maximum of 32,663,128 common shares for issuance pursuant to awards granted under the plan. A copy of the RSU/DSU Plan is attached as Schedule "B" to the Circular and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319131