Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FRA: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in three upcoming industry and investor conferences in Calgary, Houston, and online, providing opportunities to engage with investors, industry professionals and stakeholders as the Company continues to advance its flagship helium project in Arizona's Holbrook Basin.

Chief Executive Officer and Director, Ashley Lastinger, will be available to connect with investors, analysts and industry participants at the following events:

Schachter Catch the Energy Conference | October 17 (Calgary, AB)

Location: Mount Royal University, Roderick Mah Building

Presentation details: 2:00pm, Presentation Room 5

Visit the Altura team at Booth 39

Learn more

Helium Super Summit 2026 | October 19-21 (Houston, TX)

Location: The Westin Houston, Memorial City

CEO Ashley Lastinger will be available to connect with attendees at the conference

Learn more

Kinvestor Day 2026 | October 22 (Virtual Live Online - Registration Required)

CEO Ashley Lastinger to present at 11:20am PT / 2:20pm ET

Presentation will be followed by live Q&A

Register here

Investors interested in meeting with Altura management at any of these events are encouraged to contact investor relations to arrange a meeting.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is a helium-focused exploration and production company advancing a portfolio of assets in Arizona's prolific Holbrook Basin. The Company is focused on developing a reliable domestic source of helium, a critical and non-renewable gas essential to applications in healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and advanced technologies.

Altura is currently advancing its flagship project in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona, where existing infrastructure and recent operational milestones position the Company to commence near-term helium production. With helium concentrations significantly above those typically encountered in conventional natural gas reservoirs, Altura is working to unlock the value of one of North America's emerging helium districts.

For more information, please visit SEDAR+.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319114