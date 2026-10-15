Teletrac Navman IQ Camera Named 2026 'Driver Monitoring Solution of the Year' By AutoTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in Automotive & Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

MILTON KEYNES, England, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announced that its IQ Camera has been selected as 'Driver Monitoring Solution of the Year' in the 7th annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards are conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology market.

Teletrac Navman's AI-powered IQ Cameras give fleets real-time data on driver behavior, providing them with tools designed to help improve on-the-road performance and safety as well as reduce claims-related costs. IQ Cameras deliver video evidence and automated in-cab coaching, helping identify risky behavior so it can be addressed before it leads to an accident and helping protect drivers when incidents are not their fault. The fully connected device uses video AI to analyze drive time and provides easy access to footage to support insurance claims.

"Thank you, AutoTech Breakthrough, for the award," said Ricardo Buranello, CEO of Teletrac Navman.

"Accidents and rising insurance premiums are putting immense pressure on fleets to prioritize safety. Teletrac Navman's IQ Cameras and TN360 AI-enabled fleet management platform work together to help customers reduce these costs by putting video evidence and driver training programs front and center."

IQ Camera footage can help exonerate a driver or give fleet managers evidence to dispute a claim, so fleets are not left relying on the other party's word alone. The same footage helps managers identify which risky behaviors to coach, turning monitoring into training. In-cab alerts prompt drivers in the moment, and coaching plans generated automatically from driving behavior support the follow-up.

"Teletrac Navman's IQ Camera is the perfect entry into video telematics. Accident frequency and severity are driving commercial insurance premiums higher. Without footage, fleets are stuck taking the other party's version of events at face value," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. "AI-powered IQ Camera transforms what it 'sees' into insight, resulting in safer drivers, a more efficient fleet, and evidence that can help exonerate drivers and enable insurance providers to quickly identify fault and resolve claims."

For more information, please contact Carousel PR:?

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E: Teletracnavman@carouselpr.com

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information, visit www.teletracnavman.com.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information, visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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