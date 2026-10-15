

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Adlai Nortye Group (ANL) announced clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE, MRK.DE) for the anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab. The agreements will support Adlai Nortye's ongoing Phase I trial evaluating AN4035, a pan-RAS inhibitor-based ADC, both as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, in CEACAM5-enriched RAS-addicted solid tumors.



Lilly will supply cetuximab at no cost for the U.S. clinical trial sites. Merck KGaA will supply cetuximab at no cost for the Australia and China clinical trial sites.



At last close on NasdaqGM, Adlai Nortye shares were trading at $10.88.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News