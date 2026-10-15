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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 13:58 Uhr
122 Leser
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International University Sports Federation: 2026 FISU World University Championship Mind Sports Kicks Off in Liaocheng

International University Sports Federation

LIAOCHENG, China, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 11, the 2026 FISU World University Championship Mind Sports opened in Liaocheng, Shandong Province, bringing together university athletes from around the world for competition and cultural exchange in the historic canal city.

2026 FISU World University Championship Mind Sports Kicks Off in Liaocheng: 2026 FISU World University Championship Mind Sports Kicks Off in Liaocheng

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At the opening ceremony that evening, athletes from participating delegations entered Liaocheng Sports Center with confidence and enthusiasm. Organized by the International University Sports Federation, the championship features chess and bridge, with individual, team and rapid formats. It is the world's only comprehensive mind sports competition dedicated to university students, emphasizing strategic thinking and teamwork.

Liaocheng has long enjoyed a reputation as the "Hometown of Chess," with a deeply rooted culture of mind sports. More than 300 local schools offer chess-related programs, and the city boasts over 400,000 enthusiasts. Its long-running International Chess Culture Festival has elevated mind sports into a defining cultural symbol of the city.

The event blends competition with culture and tourism, offering intangible cultural heritage displays, a neon night run, ancient-city tours, a food carnival and school outreach programs. Competitors can immerse themselves in traditional crafts such as gourd carving and woodblock New Year prints, while experiencing the charm of this water city. The opening ceremony featured a series of performances that showcased Liaocheng's urban character and youthful energy.

As the theme song Hand in Hand Toward the Future rang out, university athletes from near and far came together over the chessboard, bound by shared intellect and mutual respect. The Games serve not only as a stage for skill and strategy, but also as a bridge for cross-cultural exchanges, where youthful friendships transcend mountains and seas, and the radiance of wisdom illuminates this enchanting water city.



Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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