

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.811 billion, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $2.277 billion, or $1.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Charles Schwab Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.926 billion or $1.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to $7.171 billion from $6.135 billion last year.



The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.811 Bln. vs. $2.277 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $7.171 Bln vs. $6.135 Bln last year.



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