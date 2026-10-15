Every Tooth Deserves a Second Chance. Kerr Dental Introduces ZenFlex RT Rotary Retreatment File System

A dedicated retreatment file system designed for control while preserving tooth structure and improving procedural efficiency.

POMONA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Kerr Dental today announced the launch of ZenFlex RT Rotary Retreatment Files, a dedicated four-file rotary system designed to help endodontists and general practitioners who perform retreatment procedures approach complex procedures with greater control, efficiency, and confidence.

Retreatment requires clinicians to remove existing obturation material while navigating uncertain anatomy and preserving as much natural tooth structure as possible. Part of the trusted ZenFlex family, ZenFlex RT combines a non-cutting tip, flexibility, and a minimally invasive design. A dedicated four-file sequence supports clinicians from obturation-material removal through canal reshaping.

"ZenFlex RT extends the trusted ZenFlex portfolio with a retreatment system designed around tooth preservation, procedural control, and clinical confidence. By helping clinicians maintain natural anatomy while navigating complex retreatment cases, ZenFlex RT reinforces Kerr's commitment to solutions that support better long-term outcomes because every tooth deserves a second chance." - Wyatt Hanson, VP, Product Portfolio & Marketing, Kerr Dental

Designed to Preserve Tooth Structure

ZenFlex RT features a minimally invasive shaping profile and a maximum flute diameter of 1.0 mm, designed to help conserve dentin during retreatment procedures. Kerr's proprietary heat treatment process increases file flexibility, helping clinicians maintain control while navigating complex canal anatomy.

Supporting Control Throughout Retreatment

ZenFlex RT features a non-cutting tip designed to support controlled canal negotiation during obturation-material removal. Combined with flexibility, the design helps address clinician concerns associated with ledging, transportation, and canal deviation.

Variable helical angles and variable-pitch flute geometry are designed to reduce screw-in tendency and self-threading while supporting smooth advancement and tactile control. Together, these features balance cutting efficiency with control and preservation.

"Every retreatment case presents a different clinical challenge. Clinicians need an efficient way to remove existing material while remaining in control and respecting the original anatomy. ZenFlex RT provides a clear sequence that supports safety, structural preservation, reliability, and confidence throughout the procedure." - Dr. Philippe Sleiman

A Streamlined Retreatment Workflow

The dedicated ZenFlex RT sequence supports efficient obturation-material removal and canal reshaping. Its four-file configuration provides a defined progression through the procedure, reducing the need to switch between multiple rotary systems or assemble an individual retreatment protocol.

Groove markings visually indicate the recommended sequence, while ISO-standard color coding enables quick file-size identification during procedures.

ZenFlex RT Rotary Retreatment File System is now available through Kerr Dental and authorized dental dealers. To learn more, including the recommended sequence, technique resources, and ordering information, visit https://go.kerrdental.com/zenflexrt.

About Kerr Dental

For 135 years, Kerr has been a trusted partner to the dental community, delivering innovative solutions that support modern restorative dentistry and endodontics. Founded in 1891, Kerr has built a legacy of innovation grounded in close collaboration with dental professionals, developing products designed to improve clinical workflow, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Kerr's comprehensive portfolio spans restorative and endodontic solutions inspired by real-world clinical needs and supported through education, technical training, and a global network of partners. Known worldwide for integrity and reliability, the Kerr name is synonymous with quality in dentistry.

Kerr Dental is an operating company of Envista Holdings Corporation. Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands.

https://www.kerrdental.com/en-us

Kerr Dental

1889 W Mission Blvd

Pomona, CA 91766

United States

Tags: dental, endodontics, retreatment, endodontic retreatment, rotary files, ZenFlex RT, Kerr Dental, Envista, product launch, dentistry innovation

Disclaimer: Dr. Philippe Sleiman is a paid consultant for Kerr. The opinions and techniques expressed in this article are based on the experience of Dr. Sleiman. Kerr is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment in treating their patients.

Contact:

Raul Vasquez

Marketing Specialist

raul.vasquez@envistaco.com

SOURCE: Kerr Dental

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/every-tooth-deserves-a-second-chance.-kerr-dental-introduces-zenflext-1233393