RGS Europe Establishes Miami Hub as Expansion Platform for the United States

With an initial investment of approximately $8 million led by RGS Europe USA, and projects value at up to $15 million, the Spanish leader specializing in high-end interior architecture and custom millwork expands its operations in Coral Gables as a platform for growth across the U.S. markets.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / RGS Europe, a Spanish company specializing in high-end interior design, architectural custom millwork, and comprehensive project execution, is expanding its operations in South Florida with a new headquarters in Coral Gables and an initial investment of approximately $8 million. The opening represents the first step of a growth strategy in the United States, a market where the firm has developed over 25 projects and currently maintains five works in execution and four in negotiation processes.

From its new location at 350 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, Miami, Florida, RGS Europe USA aims to consolidate an operation capable of directly servicing architects, designers, developers, and clients in the residential, hospitality, commercial, and corporate sectors. The company also includes special developments and megayachts among its areas of work, with project values ranging between approximately $200,000 and $15 million.

"We are thrilled to establish a permanent presence in South Florida. Miami has undergone an extraordinary transformation over the past decade, driven by a world-class community of designers and interior architects who have elevated the city to the pinnacle of international design. We know this market deeply and understand the level of sophistication their clients demand," said Santiago Agardy, CEO and partner of RGS Europe for the United States.

The U.S. operation comes after several years of Agardy's relationship with Miami's construction market. As an established builder in the city, he had the opportunity to understand the needs of local professionals and developers. His experience allowed him to identify an opportunity to introduce the Spanish company's production and execution model to the United States, particularly in projects requiring a high level of coordination, specialized manufacturing, and the capacity to produce custom solutions.

From Galicia to an International Structure

RGS Europe was born five decades ago in Santiago de Compostela as a small carpentry workshop founded by Ramón García and his wife. The relationship with Amancio Ortega and the growth of Zara marked a turning point in the company's evolution: RGS participated in the manufacturing of the very first Zara store and accompanied the group's international expansion, developing projects across various markets.

Building on that experience, the company evolved from a small family business into an industrial entity with over a thousand employees and projects in more than 60 countries. Its infrastructure includes two production plants in Spain, a factory in Querétaro, Mexico, and a logistics center of approximately 500,000 square feet.

This capacity enables RGS Europe to combine large-scale industrial processes with specialized handcrafted production. Its facilities incorporate Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology, lasers, computerized control systems, and robotic paint booths, while certain pieces and finishes continue to be crafted by carpenters and ebanist with years of experience.

"For me, what matters when meeting a client is shaking their hand and saying: 'Don't worry, you have the backing of a team of over a thousand people. You don't just have my office, but all the factories, all of our people,'" explains Agardy.

An Operation Tailored for Large-Scale Projects

One of the key differentiators of the U.S. operation is the ability to leverage an international production infrastructure. Projects requiring a high level of artisanal craftsmanship and highly complex pieces are primarily manufactured in Spain, where much of the company's cabinetmaking expertise is concentrated. Mexico, on the other hand, allows the company to handle certain more standardized production components and serves as an important piece within its North American growth strategy.

The development of each project can begin one to two months prior to manufacturing, during the planning and technical development phases. Production can extend for approximately three months, while transport from Europe to the final destination can take between one and four weeks, depending on whether it is shipped by sea or air.

This structure aims to respond to one of the key characteristics RGS Europe has identified in the U.S. market: the sense of urgency.

"One of the biggest distinctives I perceive in Miami is the need for urgency that isn't as prominent in other markets; there is a need to have it ready now," notes Agardy.

The company believes that a physical presence in Miami will allow them to address this challenge more efficiently by bringing operations closer to professionals and clients, facilitating coordination across all project phases-from technical development to manufacturing, logistics, and installation.

Miami: Gateway to the U.S. Market

The choice of Miami also responds to the unique characteristics of the city and its environment. For Agardy, South Florida functions as a melting pot where clients, professionals, and developers from diverse backgrounds and cultural references converge. Added to this is a high-net-worth market and a growing demand for luxury residential and commercial projects.

The new Coral Gables headquarters aims to serve as RGS Europe's initial hub of operations in the United States, continuing to develop its project portfolio in Florida while preparing for expansion into other markets, including Las Vegas and California. Furthermore, the expansion into California includes support from the Querétaro, Mexico plant, whose strategic location enables a direct connection to the U.S. West Coast.

About RGS Europe

RGS Europe is a leading luxury millwork company, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and installation of bespoke interior solutions. With years of expertise and operations spanning more than 60 countries, we are recognized for delivering exceptional craftsmanship and precision through a harmonious balance of craftsmanship, advanced technology, and sustainable practices.

Founded in Galicia, in the northwest of Spain, RGS Europe has grown through the dedication and collaboration of a highly skilled team of designers, architects, engineers, and specialized technicians. We combine traditional craftsmanship with advanced manufacturing technologies to create custom millwork solutions that meet the highest standards of quality, functionality, and design.

Contact:

RGS Europe USA

Santiago Agardy, 350 S Dixie HWY. Coral Gables, FL 33133

Phone: +1-786-253-4833

RGSEurope.com

Press: Alejandra@obviomedia.com

+ 1 305 7331313

SOURCE: RGS Europe

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rgs-europe-establishes-miami-hub-as-expansion-platform-for-the-u-1233752