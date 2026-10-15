Black Book Research: Payers Identify Top NCQA-Enabled Quality Technology and Managed Services Vendors in Black Book's 2027 Outlook Report

Client-user evaluations highlight leaders across 11 specialized categories, while the report examines the shift from annual HEDIS reporting to continuous quality operations, trusted clinical data, member activation and compliance.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Black Book Research today released The State of NCQA-Enabled Payer Quality Technology & Managed Services 2027 Outlook, reporting client-user-rated leaders across technologies and services supporting health-plan quality measurement, member experience, regulatory reporting and accreditation readiness.

The 45-page report combines category-specific vendor comparisons, 18-KPI scorecards and a 2027 market outlook to support payer technology, quality, clinical and compliance leaders in procurement, implementation and renewal decisions.

"NCQA readiness must be built into the payer's operating model, not assembled at submission time," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "Health plans should demand defensible data provenance, reproducible HEDIS calculations, demonstrated FHIR/CQL execution and audit-ready evidence. A digital HEDIS roadmap is not production readiness, and a care-gap dashboard is not proof of completed intervention. HEDIS, NCQA Health Plan Ratings, CMS Star Ratings and accreditation require distinct controls, not interchangeable dashboards."

Beyond Rankings: The Decisions Facing Payer Leaders

The report examines a central 2027 purchasing question: which platform should serve as the health plan's quality system of record, and which vendors should provide specialized data, execution or assurance services?

Its analysis explores where overlapping HEDIS, retrieval, Stars analytics and member-engagement technologies can be rationalized without sacrificing essential capabilities. It also examines how managed-service demand could shift from seasonal chart retrieval toward data validation, exception management and audit support as digital measurement expands.

Readers receive competitive product and service maps, category-specific evaluation criteria and buyer-planning questions addressing digital readiness, implementation risk, staffing burden, AI oversight and renewal decisions. The report distinguishes identifying a care gap from documenting completed member action, giving buyers separate criteria for evaluating quality intelligence and engagement execution.

Payer Clients and Users Identify Category Leaders

The following vendors received No. 1 client-user ratings in the specified categories:

Inovalon - Enterprise HEDIS Quality Measurement & Regulatory Reporting Platforms

Inovalon - Digital HEDIS / FHIR-CQL Quality Measurement Platforms.

Arcadia - Payer Clinical Data, FHIR Interoperability & Quality Data Infrastructure.

Cotiviti - Technology-Enabled HEDIS Medical Record Retrieval & Clinical Abstraction.

Cotiviti - Payer Quality Performance Intelligence, Stars Analytics & Care-Gap Prioritization.

Cognizant - Technology-Enabled HEDIS & Quality Managed Operations.

Health Services Advisory Group (HSAG) - HEDIS Compliance Audit Services.

Press Ganey - CAHPS 5.1H Member Experience Survey Services.

Healthmine - NCQA Accreditation, Quality & Regulatory Readiness Advisory Services.

Ushur - Digital Member Quality Engagement & Care-Gap Activation Platforms.

Verifiable - Provider Credentialing, Network Data & Continuous Compliance Platforms.

Survey and Methodology

The completed research involved 554 payer NCQA/HEDIS users, with vendor performance assessed through 18 qualitative KPIs. The total reflects individual respondents, not 554 health-plan organizations or an equal number of evaluations per vendor.

The qualification framework calls for firsthand operational or procurement experience with the evaluated product or service within the preceding 18 months. KPIs address specification fidelity, digital readiness, data quality, calculation accuracy, auditability, reporting reliability, operational execution, responsiveness and value. Evaluations are specific to the purchased product or service, not the vendor's entire portfolio.

Download the Report: Payer leaders planning 2027 budgets, vendor renewals or digital-quality migration can access the full report, including vendor scorecards, competitive maps and buyer-evaluation questions. The report is available gratis with registration or for readers who have previously requested access:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2027-black-book-state-of-ncqa-enabled-payer-quality-technology-and-managed-services

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent, vendor-agnostic healthcare technology and services research organization. Rankings reflect qualified client-user evaluations. Vendors do not purchase ranking positions, and sponsorship or report licensing is not required for inclusion. Black Book is not affiliated with or endorsed by NCQA. These recognitions are not NCQA-issued awards or certifications.

Media Contact

Black Book Research

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/payers-identify-top-ncqa-enabled-quality-technology-and-managed-servi-1237087