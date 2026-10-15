Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-15 Intersects VMS Zones Returning 4.88% Cu-Eq Over 7.6m and Acquires 14.42 km² of New Strategic Claims at Its Nine Mile Brook Project

Zone 1 - (34.89 g/t Ag, 0.68 g/t Au, 1.56% Cu, 1.72% Pb and 6.59% Zn) over 7.6m (4.88% Cu-Eq)

Zone 2 - (29 g/t Ag, 0.538 g/t Au, 0.70% Cu, 1.14% Pb and 3.71% Zn) over 1.2m (2.89% Cu-Eq)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE:NINE)(OTCQB:VMSXF)(FSE:KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce assay results for DDH WD-26-15 at the Wedge Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. Nine Mile is also pleased to have acquired (2) strategic project claim blocks at its Flagship Nine Mile Brook Project.

DDH WD-26-15 was collared in the southwest, at the edge of our drill pattern (oriented at 325°, angled -65° below horizontal), to a depth of 131 meters. Collared in graphitic sediments, the drill hole was successful, intersecting high-grade VMS mineralization between 114.50 - 122.10 meters (4.88% Cu-Eq over 7.60m) followed by black argillaceous sediment, clipping a second band of VMS between 128.60 - 129.80 meters (2.89% Cu-Eq over 1.20m) before terminating in sediments at 131.00 meters. The mineralization consisted of pyritic VMS with visible chalcopyrite, local galena and sphalerite (Figures 1-4). Assay values, especially for Ag, Pb and Zn, were consistently high throughout the VMS intersection. The intersections reported are of true width.

Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, stated, "WD-26-15 hit exactly what we've come to expect from the southwest area of the deposit: massive pyritic VMS with visible chalcopyrite, galena and sphalerite. Collared at the edge of the pattern, it cut a thinner section of the lens, and that helps us map its shape. The silver and gold have now shown up in every hole we've reported from the southwest, and that's quickly becoming one of the defining features of this program. Mike Dufresne and the APEX team are building every meter into a live 3D model. Next up are eight BHEM surveys on our perimeter holes to show us the conductive footprint beyond the pattern, and those results will steer our second round of drilling, starting with the priority western flank."

FIGURE 1: Sample #396622 (52 g/t Ag, 0.88 g/t Au, 2.40% Cu, 2.78% Pb, 5.88% Zn) 6.12% Cu-Eq

TABLE 1 · DDH WD-26-15 CERTIFIED ASSAYS - (SAMPLE BY SAMPLE)

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Sample # Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) Lead (%) Zinc (%) Copper- Eq. (%) 111.50 113.00 1.50 396614 1.00 0.005 0.03 0.01 0.05 0.06% 113.00 114.50 1.50 396615 1.00 <0.005 0.02 0.01 0.09 0.07% 114.50 116.00 1.50 396616 32.00 0.419 2.02 1.04 5.34 4.58% 116.00 117.00 1.00 396617 25.00 0.716 0.60 1.40 10.55 4.88% 117.00 118.00 1.00 396618 27.00 0.695 0.79 1.59 8.07 4.40% 118.00 119.00 1.00 396619 32.00 0.592 1.17 2.03 8.96 5.06% 119.00 120.00 1.00 396621 24.00 0.725 1.25 0.69 2.15 3.06% 120.00 122.10 2.10 396622 52.00 0.880 2.40 2.78 5.88 6.12% 122.10 123.10 1.00 396623 2.00 0.013 0.04 0.02 0.13 0.12% 123.10 124.60 1.50 396624 1.00 0.009 0.03 0.02 0.12 0.09% 124.60 126.00 1.40 396625 <1 0.026 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.05% 126.00 127.50 1.50 396626 1.00 0.030 0.12 0.02 0.21 0.22% 127.50 128.60 1.10 396627 1.00 0.011 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.04% 128.60 129.80 1.20 396628 29.00 0.538 0.70 1.14 3.71 2.89% 129.80 131.00 1.20 396629 1.00 0.032 0.09 0.06 0.41 0.26%

Shaded rows are the peak sample for each mineral. Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) combines all five metals into one comparable grade, calculated using August 26, 2026, Kitco pricing: US$6.52/lb. Cu, US$0.85/lb. Pb, US$1.84/lb. Zn, US$67.77/oz Ag, US$4,591.50/oz Au, with a uniform 95% metallurgical recovery assumed for all metals; since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming differing recoveries by metal is premature at this stage. Copper equivalent grades are for comparative purposes only and do not represent recoverable metal. "Largest Value Contributor" is the metal contributing the greatest share of in-situ gross value over the interval at the metal prices as set out above.

FIGURE 2: Sample #396617 (25 g/t Ag, 0.716 g/t Au, 0.60% Cu, 1.40% Pb, 10.55% Zn) 4.88% Cu-Eq

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "WD-26-15 delivered another high-grade intersection, with an outstanding 9.19% Zn over 3.00m with strong silver and gold returns. Every hole contributes to the overall deposit picture and this hole demonstrates the dynamic characteristics to this outstanding high grade deposit. All six holes reported to date have intersected very strong VMS mineralization, including WD-26-14 at 5.09% Cu-Eq over 14.15m, the highest grade of the program to date. With our 6 th hole now reported, and approximately 11 additional holes to report from the 1 st half of this important 10,000m program, we have an exciting results season still in front of us. Once our BHEM Team completes their survey and we initiate our 2 nd half phase of this drill program, we will then test the important west flank area of the deposit and test the depth of this environment, where we continue to discover higher grade mineralization the deeper we drill. We look forward to the 2 nd 5000m phase of this program."

FIGURE 3: Sample #396619 (32 g/t Ag, 0.592 g/t Au, 1.17% Cu, 2.03% Pb, 8.96% Zn) 5.06% Cu-Eq

FIGURE 4: Sample #396618 (27 g/t Ag, 0.695 g/t Au, 0.79% Cu, 1.59% Pb, 8.07% Zn) 4.40% Cu-Eq



FIGURE 5: Location of DDH WD-26-15

Strategic Land Claims Acquisition

Nine Mile Metals has acquired (2) very strategic project blocks at its Nine Mile Brook Project. Nine Mile has acquired "Nine Mile Brook East - CB# 12635 " and "Muddy Lake South - CB# 12636". (See Figure 6). Nine Mile Brook East consists of 39 claims (8.52 km 2 ) and lies along the east border of the main Nine Mile Brook claims block covering a large package of Boucher Brook sediments and lesser mafic volcanics. Immediately north of the Nine Mile Brook lens is the Boucher Brook mineral occurrence where Pb-Zn mineralization occurs where the sediments are in contact with felsic volcanics of the California Lake Group.

Muddy Lake South is located along the southern boundary of the Nine Mile Brook Project, the 27 claims (5.9km 2 ) covering both Boucher Brook sediments and felsic volcanics of the California Lake Group, the latter an important component of Bathurst Camp geology. Two mineral occurrences are found in the claim. Along the southern boundary of the claim, disseminated Pb-Zn mineralization has been identified within sediments. To the west, at Muddy Lake South, Cu stringer style mineralization has been identified as felsic volcanics of the California Lake Group and related sedimentary rocks.

Both packages were identified by our geophysics program over the past 2 years and we have finally been able to acquire these very important package to our overall Nine Mile Brook Phase 2 Exploration Program designed for May 2027. Our Nine Mile Brook Land Package is now 59.50km 2 with the overall Nine Mile Metals Portfolio increasing to an impressive and attractive regional footprint of 145.74 km 2 .

Jonathan Holmes, President & Director, stated, "Nine Mile Brook is the project our company is named after, acquiring these two claim packages expands our footprint through geophysical identification over the past two years. APEX Geoscience has defined new targets for our upcoming 2027 Nine Mile Brook exploration program. Our OTCQB uplisting has broadened U.S. investor access, and we're putting it to work. Later this month we're hosting a private site visit for key strategic investors ahead of the 51 st Annual NB EMP in Fredericton, October 25-27, where we look forward to continuing to build relationships with the New Brunswick government, investors and shareholders. With two drill rigs turning and an expanded Nine Mile Brook Project, we are positioning Nine Mile Metals for future successes. We look forward to updating investors on the Nine Mile Brook Project."

FIGURE 6: New Claims Acquisition #12635 and #12636 (Over LiDAR)

FIGURE 7: New Claims Acquisition #12635 and #12636 (Over Magnetics)



FIGURE 8: New Overall Nine Mile Metals Land Portfolio (Over Magnetics)

Analysis, QAQC and Qualified Person

All samples were submitted to ALS Global in Moncton, an independent commercial laboratory, for preparation and assaying (ME-ICP61a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES; Au by fire assay Au-AA23 with AA finish; overlimit Au by gravimetric analysis and overlimit base metals by OG62). ALS runs its own QA/QC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicates. Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks with a stringent review of all results; QAQC and data validation were performed and no material errors were observed. Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, the Company's Qualified Person, who is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Mineral VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. The Company is exploring four VMS projects: Wedge, Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East - West), positioning for the boom in AI data centers, EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead, and zinc, with a hedge with gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA

CEO & Director

T: +1.506.804.6117

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt and reporting of remaining certified assay results; the anticipated total of approximately 35 holes in the 10,000-metre program; the completion of eight (8) BHEM surveys and a second round of drilling, including on the western flank of the Wedge; drilling at Tribag-West Wedge with the Company's second rig; 3D modelling with APEX Geoscience toward a new NI 43-101 technical report and mineral resource estimate; the planned investor site tour and attendance at EMP 2026; and the Company's upcoming Nine Mile Brook exploration program. This information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the timely receipt of assays, planned hole depths, and the availability of equipment, personnel and financing. Actual results could differ materially due to risks including assay delays, survey and modelling outcomes, weather and site access, financing and market conditions. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, and Nine Mile undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable securities law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 · T: (506) 804-6117 · www.ninemilemetals.com

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nine-mile-metals-ddh-wd-26-15-intersects-2-vms-zones-returning-4.88-cu-eq-over-7.-1237098