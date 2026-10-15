Clinical development veteran to lead execution of the first-in-human study of BETR-001 ahead of programs in chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FSE: NPAU) ("BetterLife" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing treatments for neurological disorders, today announced that Sheila Leitzinger has joined the Company as Head of Clinical Operations.

In this role, Ms. Leitzinger will lead clinical trial planning and execution for the initial healthy volunteer study of BETR-001, the Company's lead candidate, before the program advances into chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine.

Ms. Leitzinger brings nearly 30 years of clinical development experience across large pharmaceutical and emerging biotechnology companies, with work spanning multiple therapeutic areas. Over her career she has led multiple global clinical trials and has managed first-in-human studies from planning through completion.

"First-in-human work leaves little room for error, and the quality of that first dataset shapes everything that follows in cluster headache and migraine. Sheila's experience running global trials gives us the operating discipline to move from the clinic into patient studies without losing time," said Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer of BetterLife.

"BetterLife has a clear development plan and a well-defined first step," said Ms. Leitzinger. "My focus is on executing the healthy volunteer study with rigor and building the clinical infrastructure the Company will need for its patient studies in cluster headache and migraine."

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders. BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates controlled substance manufacturing hurdles and its patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of various neurological disorders, until around 2042.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the planned healthy volunteer study of BETR-001; the Company's planned clinical development of BETR-001, including in chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine; and the anticipated contributions of Ms. Leitzinger. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

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