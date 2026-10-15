Major portfolio expansion increases power capacity under management to ~11.7MW, establishes a strategic presence in the Atlanta metropolitan market, and creates significant new opportunities for colocation and AI infrastructure growth.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier"), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location, is pleased to announce a major milestone in its growth strategy with the execution of a long-term lease on a 4 Megawatt ("MW") data center in Alpharetta, Georgia ("Alpharetta"), within the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The transaction, completed through Carrier's wholly owned subsidiary, Purecolo USA, Inc., increases the Company's total power capacity under management by approximately 52%, from 7.7MW to 11.7MW, in a single transaction.

Importantly, the facility has historically received 10MW of utility power, providing Carrier with a potential pathway to expand its total portfolio capacity to approximately 17.7MW, subject to Georgia Power's approval and demonstrated customer demand.

A Major Expansion of Carrier's U.S. Data Center Platform

Located at 1001 Windward Concourse in Alpharetta, Georgia, the facility comprises approximately 184,553 rentable square feet on a substantial 20-acre property.

Unlike greenfield developments that can require significant construction and lengthy development timelines, the Alpharetta facility is fully built out and customer move-in ready, positioning Carrier to pursue new customer deployments without undertaking a ground-up data center construction project.

The facility currently receives 4MW of power from Georgia Power and has historically been supplied with 10MW. The onsite transformer is 10MW. According to the utility expansion pathway identified by the Company, additional capacity may be restored upon demonstration of sufficient customer demand and satisfaction of Georgia Power's requirements.

The long-term lease commences October 15, 2026, with an initial term of 186 months (15.5 years), together with two additional five-year renewal options, providing Carrier with a long-term operating platform in the Atlanta metropolitan market.

This transaction is non-dilutive to Carrier shareholders - no business or assets were purchased. 100% of the revenue in Alpharetta will be made up of high value AI clients from our growing pool of creditworthy demand.

Positioning Carrier for Its Next Phase of Growth

Management believes the Alpharetta transaction represents a significant advancement in Carrier's strategy of aggregating existing, power-enabled data center infrastructure globally.

The transaction offers several strategic advantages:

Immediate portfolio expansion: Approximately 52% growth in power capacity under management, increasing from 7.7MW to 11.7MW.

Substantial embedded expansion potential: A possible increase from 4MW to 10MW at Alpharetta, representing an additional 6MW of potential future capacity.

Customer deployment readiness: A fully built-out facility capable of accommodating new customers without ground-up development.

AI and high-performance computing opportunity: An existing infrastructure platform that Carrier intends to market to customers requiring colocation, cloud, and AI-related computing capacity, subject to technical suitability.

Long-term strategic footprint: A 15.5-year initial lease securing a presence in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area.

Management Commentary

Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Carrier Connect, commented:

"This is a major milestone for Carrier Connect and one of the most significant steps forward in the execution of our growth strategy.

"In a single transaction, we have expanded our power capacity under management by more than 50%, secured a substantial, fully built-out data center in the Atlanta metropolitan market, and established a pathway to potentially grow this facility from 4MW to 10MW.

"What makes this opportunity particularly compelling is that we are not starting with undeveloped land or embarking on a lengthy ground-up construction process. We are adding an existing, customer-ready facility to our platform, with meaningful infrastructure already in place.

"We believe that access to power, existing infrastructure, and the ability to deploy customers efficiently are increasingly important competitive advantages in today's data center market.

"Our team has developed a substantial pipeline of prospective customer opportunities, and we intend to leverage those relationships to pursue occupancy and revenue generation at Alpharetta.

"For our shareholders, this transaction demonstrates the scalability of our business model. We are building a larger data center platform through targeted transactions that expand our infrastructure footprint and create opportunities for recurring revenue growth.

"With 11.7MW now under management and a potential pathway to 17.7MW through expansion at Alpharetta, we believe Carrier is entering an exciting new phase of its development.

"We look forward to updating shareholders as we advance customer discussions, commercialization, and our broader acquisition and expansion strategy."

Building a Scalable North American Data Center Platform

Carrier Connect remains focused on identifying and securing strategically located data center facilities with existing power infrastructure, expansion potential, and opportunities to generate long-term recurring colocation revenue.

Management believes the Alpharetta facility strengthens Carrier's ability to serve customers seeking data center capacity while supporting its broader objective of building a geographically diversified Global infrastructure platform.

The Company anticipates providing additional updates regarding customer deployments and commercialization initiatives as material developments occur.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada, Rochester and Atlanta, USA and Perth, Australia. Carrier operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries - PureColo Inc. and PureColo USA Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mark Binns"

Mark Binns, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

CCDS/ PureColo Data Center at 1001 Windward Concourse, Alpharetta, Georgia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12061/319115_071d9d4a645b6aa8_001full.jpg





CCDS/ PureColo Data Center at 1001 Windward Concourse, Alpharetta, Georgia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12061/319115_071d9d4a645b6aa8_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319115