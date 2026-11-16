Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.: Filling New Data Centre Capacity From Existing Customer Demand

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier Connect") reviewed its five-year, full-capacity customer agreement at its Alpharetta data centre, including about $17.8 million a year in billing at three megawatts and its seven data centres across Canada, the United States, and Australia.

The article examines how Carrier Connect fills new data centre capacity from existing customer demand and uses Alpharetta as a blueprint for expansion, against the backdrop of growing demand from the AI and data housing marketplaces.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/11/16/carrier-connect-signs-five-year-data-centre-agreement-in-the-atlanta-area/

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.'s (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centres internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data centre solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses.

Learn more at carrierconnect.ca.

Follow Carrier Connect Data Solutions on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Mark Binns

mark@carrierconnectds.com

+1 (778) 945-1074

About Market One

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324168