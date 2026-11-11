Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier"), a rapidly expanding data centre company focused on acquiring and operating Tier II/III colocation infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Kerr as Chief Executive Officer of Carrier's operating entity, Purecolo Inc., effective immediately.

Mr. Kerr brings more than 17 years of experience in the data centre industry, with a significant focus on leadership and operational excellence across operations, cloud, network and critical infrastructure. Throughout his career, he has held a number of senior and executive positions with direct accountability to the board, where he has built and led high-performing teams responsible for the design, engineering, construction and operation of multi-site data centre portfolios.

Prior to joining Purecolo, Mr. Kerr held senior and executive positions at Aptum, Centrilogic and Qu Data Centres. Across these roles, he led day-to-day operations, cloud and network services, design and engineering, new builds and decommissions, along with the staffing, finance and budgeting required to run a growing data centre platform. His leadership has centred on building disciplined operating models, putting the right people and processes in place, and delivering reliable, efficient service to customers.

Mr. Kerr has also led power and grid expansions, M&A activity and hyperscale data centre builds, bringing a hands-on, execution-focused approach to complex, large-scale programs. This combination of leadership and operational depth positions him to lead Purecolo's expansion from 7 data centres across 3 countries toward its 2027 goal of 15 data centres.

Mr. Kerr commented, "Purecolo has built a strong foundation and is growing quickly, with 7 data centres across 3 countries and a clear path to 15 by 2027. I'm excited to join Carrier and the Purecolo team at this stage of growth. My focus will be on operational excellence, disciplined expansion and an outstanding customer experience, building the team and platform needed to scale the business and create long-term shareholder value."

Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Carrier, commented, "Mark's appointment comes at a time of transformational growth for Carrier. Adding a seasoned data centre leader to run the day-to-day operations of Purecolo is a significant asset as we scale. We recently expanded to 7 data centers, and Mark's deep experience in global operations, construction, staffing, finance and budgeting will be instrumental in leading Purecolo as we continue to grow our footprint. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Mark to the team."

The Company also announces that it has granted 100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Kerr in accordance with its stock option plan. Such Options are exercisable at a price of $1.41 until November 10, 2036 of which 25,000 vest at six months following the date of grant, 25,000 vest at twelve months following the date of grant, 25,000 vest at eighteen months following the date of grant, and 25,000 vest at twenty four months following the date of grant, all subject to applicable hold periods.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centres internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centres are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada, Rochester and Atlanta, USA and Perth, Australia. Carrier operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries - PureColo Inc. and PureColo USA Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mark Binns"

Mark Binns, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

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