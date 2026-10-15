The selvedge denim capsule reimagines Lee's most iconic styles and aligns with the 125th anniversary of America's First Motorcycle Company

Lee, the iconic American denim brand, today announced the launch of the Lee 101 x Indian Motorcycle capsule collection, bringing together two enduring symbols of American craftsmanship.

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Lee 101 and Indian Motorcycle unite for a limited-edition capsule celebrating the spirit of the Original Rider. Featuring archival Lee silhouettes crafted from premium Italian selvedge denim, the collection reimagines heritage styles with custom hardware, intricate embroidery and iconic Indian Motorcycle details in honor of the brand's 125th anniversary. Credit: Lee

The curated menswear collection showcases Lee's archival silhouettes, the pieces worn nearly a century ago and that continue to inspire denim fans today. Styles like the Lee 101Z jean and Lee Rider jacket are meticulously constructed from premium Italian selvedge denim, custom hardware and finished with intricate embroidery highlighting Indian Motorcycle's iconic headdress badge.

"Lee 101 represents the pinnacle of Lee's heritage denim, and like Indian Motorcycle, is designed with top quality and craftsmanship. The capsule was inspired by the significance of the Original Rider. It's a dual meaning: the person who rides Indian Motorcycles now and then, and the iconic Lee Rider jacket and jean. This capsule is designed for the trailblazer inside all of us," said Sedgwick Cole Jr, senior director of global design, Lee.

Since 1901, Indian Motorcycle has inspired generations of riders through its pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation. Together, the two brands celebrate a shared legacy built on craftsmanship, authenticity, and those bold enough to forge their own path.

"As two iconic American brands, this collaboration represents our shared roots in craftsmanship, individuality and the spirit of adventure," said Mike Kennedy, CEO of Indian Motorcycle. "We're excited to bring this partnership to life as Indian Motorcycle continues its 125th anniversary celebration, a milestone that gives us the opportunity to honor our past while looking ahead to what's next. Together, we've created something that feels authentically American and true to the enduring spirit of both brands."

Key pieces include the Lee x Indian Motorcycle Rider Jacket and 101Z Rider Jean, both crafted from premium Italian selvedge denim from Candiani Mills and offered in raw and black washes. The collection also features a heritage-inspired herringbone Union-Alls jumpsuit, a chambray 101 workshirt, and heavyweight graphic tees, each incorporating co-branded details, archival influences, and Indian Motorcycle's iconic headdress logo.

The Lee x Indian Motorcycle collection is available beginning October 15, 2026, at Lee.com in the US and Europe and owned retailers in Europe, as well as in the retail shop of Bike Shed Moto Co. in Los Angeles. Friends of the brands will celebrate the launch with a private event at Bike Shed Moto Co. that evening. To learn more visit: www.lee.com/shop/lee-x-indian-motorcycle. Follow the collaboration on Instagram at @leejeans.

For more information, please contact: Lee PR: lee@scenariopr.com

About Lee

Lee, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American brand that's been designing to a higher standard for 135 years. From its foundation of iconic denim and workwear, Lee has built a global following with products sold in more than 100 countries and 900+ branded retail locations. The brand's attention to trend-right and timeless styles and balance between denim and casual apparel appeals to male and female customers. Meanwhile, Lee's integration in pop culture with global collaborations, expanded lifestyle offerings and 'Built Like Lee' platform is attracting a new generation of fans worldwide. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

About Indian Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

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Contacts:

Lee PR:

lee@scenariopr.com