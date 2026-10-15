Bristow Group Names Paul Armstrong as Incoming Chief Operating Officer, Government Services

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), a leading global provider of mission-critical aviation services, today announced the appointment of Paul Armstrong as incoming Chief Operating Officer, Government Services.

As previously announced, Alan Corbett, Bristow's Chief Operating Officer, Government Services, plans to retire following a distinguished career with the Company. Armstrong is expected to join Bristow on February 22, 2027, following the completion of his current professional commitments and will be based in the United Kingdom. Corbett will remain with the Company throughout the transition period, anticipated through March 2027, to provide a seamless handover and ensure continuity for customers, employees, and other stakeholders.

Armstrong brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across aviation, aerospace, defense, and government services. He has led complex international operations, government programs and commercial organizations across the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America, with experience serving government and defense customers in highly regulated environments. His background spans operational leadership, commercial growth, strategic business development, and government stakeholder engagement.

"Following a comprehensive international search process, we identified a leader whose experience and qualifications align exceptionally well with our Government Services business," said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristow Group. "Government Services remains a strategic growth platform for Bristow, and Paul's operational, commercial, and government services experience will help us build on our strong foundation of operational excellence. We are grateful for Alan's many contributions to Bristow and pleased that he will remain with the Company during the planned transition period."

"I am honoured to have been selected to join Bristow and lead the growing Government Services business," said Armstrong. "Bristow has built a strong reputation for safety, operational excellence, and service. I look forward to working with the team to build upon that success when I join."

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading global provider of mission-critical aviation services for government entities, offshore energy companies, and other customers around the world. Our business is comprised of three operating segments: Offshore Energy Services (OES), Government Services and Other Services. Through the use of helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and highly skilled personnel, we provide aviation services such as personnel transportation, offshore energy logistics, search and rescue (SAR), special missions, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, medevac, unmanned systems, on-demand cargo logistics (ODC) and other specialized aviation solutions. We are also involved in various advanced air mobility (AAM) initiatives and emerging next-generation aviation technologies.

Our diversified customer and revenue mix, coupled with our broad geographic footprint, supports a durable and balanced business profile. We currently have a presence in Australia, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Djibouti, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, Kenya, the Marshall Islands, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, the Philippines, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S.").

To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the timing of Armstrong's employment and planned leadership transition. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information regarding these risks is described in Bristow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on August 4, 2026, and other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE Bristow Group