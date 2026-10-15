LG Electronics Brings Smarter Technology to Everyday Laundry Across the UAE and GCC

AI-powered fabric care, time-saving wash technologies and smart connectivity help simplify everyday washing routines while delivering tailored care for different laundry needs.

LG Electronics (LG) is highlighting its washing machine technologies, designed to make everyday laundry more convenient through intelligent cycle optimisation, fabric care and connected features.

AI DD combines deep learning technology with 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse fabric types and optimise washing motions for tailored garment care.

TurboWash uses JetSpray technology to help deliver effective cleaning in less time, while LG Steam helps reduce allergens, including dust mites, on compatible models.

LG ThinQ connectivity on selected washing machines enables users to monitor wash progress, access compatible remote-control functions and download additional wash programmes through a smartphone.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As households across the UAE and the wider GCC balance busy schedules with everyday household responsibilities, LG Electronics (LG) is highlighting its range of washing machines designed to make laundry simpler through intelligent washing technology, tailored fabric care and convenient connected features.

By combining advanced washing technologies with practical features, LG is helping consumers manage everyday laundry with greater convenience, from selecting suitable wash programmes to caring for different fabrics and keeping track of washing cycles.

Intelligent Fabric Care Through AI DD

At the heart of selected LG washing machines is AI DD (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive), which combines deep learning technology with LG's 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse fabric types and optimise washing cycles. By using information about the laundry load to adjust washing motions, the technology is designed to deliver tailored fabric care while helping minimise damage to clothes.

LG's 6 Motion Direct Drive technology generates six distinct drum motions to support different washing needs. This combination of intelligent sensing and customised movements helps bring greater precision to everyday laundry, allowing consumers to care for their garments while maintaining effective washing performance.

Time-Saving Technology for Everyday Washing

For households looking to make laundry more manageable, LG's TurboWash technology uses JetSpray to help clean clothes in less time. By combining water jets with the washing process, the technology is designed to support efficient cleaning while reducing the time needed for compatible wash cycles.

This added convenience can help households fit laundry more easily into their daily routines, whether managing regular clothing loads or keeping up with washing throughout the week. Available features and cycle durations vary by model.

Additional Care with LG Steam

Beyond everyday cleaning, garment and fabric care remain important considerations when choosing a washing machine. LG Steam technology, available on selected models, helps reduce allergens, including dust mites, that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

By incorporating steam technology into compatible washing programmes, LG offers consumers an additional option for caring for everyday clothing and household fabrics. The feature complements LG's wider approach to laundry, combining cleaning performance with technologies designed to address different household needs.

Connected Convenience with LG ThinQ

Smart connectivity offers another way to simplify the washing process. Through LG ThinQ, selected compatible washing machines can connect to a smartphone, allowing users to monitor wash progress, access supported remote-control functions and download additional wash programmes.

These connected capabilities give consumers greater flexibility in managing their laundry routines, helping them stay informed about wash cycles and access compatible appliance functions through their mobile devices. Available features depend on the washing machine model and regional specifications.

Washing Solutions Designed Around Different Household Needs

Recognising that households have different laundry requirements, LG offers a range of washing solutions, including front-load and top-load washing machines, washer-dryer combinations and LG WashTower. With different capacities, designs and feature sets available, consumers can select a solution that suits their household size, available space and washing preferences.

Through continued innovation in home appliances, LG remains focused on developing technologies that make everyday tasks more convenient. By bringing together intelligent fabric care, time-saving washing features and connected functionality, LG's washing machine range offers consumers across the UAE and the wider GCC practical ways to simplify their everyday laundry routines.

To learn more about LG washing machines available in the UAE, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/washing-machines

About LG Electronics Home Solution Company

The LG Home Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions.

Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

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