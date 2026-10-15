Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 15:11
19,400 Euro
-14,16 % -3,200
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,90019,50015:16
19,00019,40015:12
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 14:18 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LG Electronics Brings Smarter Technology to Everyday Laundry Across the UAE and GCC

LG Electronics Brings Smarter Technology to Everyday Laundry Across the UAE and GCC

AI-powered fabric care, time-saving wash technologies and smart connectivity help simplify everyday washing routines while delivering tailored care for different laundry needs.

  • LG Electronics (LG) is highlighting its washing machine technologies, designed to make everyday laundry more convenient through intelligent cycle optimisation, fabric care and connected features.
  • AI DD combines deep learning technology with 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse fabric types and optimise washing motions for tailored garment care.
  • TurboWash uses JetSpray technology to help deliver effective cleaning in less time, while LG Steam helps reduce allergens, including dust mites, on compatible models.
  • LG ThinQ connectivity on selected washing machines enables users to monitor wash progress, access compatible remote-control functions and download additional wash programmes through a smartphone.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As households across the UAE and the wider GCC balance busy schedules with everyday household responsibilities, LG Electronics (LG) is highlighting its range of washing machines designed to make laundry simpler through intelligent washing technology, tailored fabric care and convenient connected features.

By combining advanced washing technologies with practical features, LG is helping consumers manage everyday laundry with greater convenience, from selecting suitable wash programmes to caring for different fabrics and keeping track of washing cycles.

Intelligent Fabric Care Through AI DD

At the heart of selected LG washing machines is AI DD (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive), which combines deep learning technology with LG's 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse fabric types and optimise washing cycles. By using information about the laundry load to adjust washing motions, the technology is designed to deliver tailored fabric care while helping minimise damage to clothes.

LG's 6 Motion Direct Drive technology generates six distinct drum motions to support different washing needs. This combination of intelligent sensing and customised movements helps bring greater precision to everyday laundry, allowing consumers to care for their garments while maintaining effective washing performance.

Time-Saving Technology for Everyday Washing

For households looking to make laundry more manageable, LG's TurboWash technology uses JetSpray to help clean clothes in less time. By combining water jets with the washing process, the technology is designed to support efficient cleaning while reducing the time needed for compatible wash cycles.

This added convenience can help households fit laundry more easily into their daily routines, whether managing regular clothing loads or keeping up with washing throughout the week. Available features and cycle durations vary by model.

Additional Care with LG Steam

Beyond everyday cleaning, garment and fabric care remain important considerations when choosing a washing machine. LG Steam technology, available on selected models, helps reduce allergens, including dust mites, that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

By incorporating steam technology into compatible washing programmes, LG offers consumers an additional option for caring for everyday clothing and household fabrics. The feature complements LG's wider approach to laundry, combining cleaning performance with technologies designed to address different household needs.

Connected Convenience with LG ThinQ

Smart connectivity offers another way to simplify the washing process. Through LG ThinQ, selected compatible washing machines can connect to a smartphone, allowing users to monitor wash progress, access supported remote-control functions and download additional wash programmes.

These connected capabilities give consumers greater flexibility in managing their laundry routines, helping them stay informed about wash cycles and access compatible appliance functions through their mobile devices. Available features depend on the washing machine model and regional specifications.

Washing Solutions Designed Around Different Household Needs

Recognising that households have different laundry requirements, LG offers a range of washing solutions, including front-load and top-load washing machines, washer-dryer combinations and LG WashTower. With different capacities, designs and feature sets available, consumers can select a solution that suits their household size, available space and washing preferences.

Through continued innovation in home appliances, LG remains focused on developing technologies that make everyday tasks more convenient. By bringing together intelligent fabric care, time-saving washing features and connected functionality, LG's washing machine range offers consumers across the UAE and the wider GCC practical ways to simplify their everyday laundry routines.

To learn more about LG washing machines available in the UAE, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/washing-machines

About LG Electronics Home Solution Company

The LG Home Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions.

Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-electronics-brings-smarter-technology-to-everyday-laundry-across-the-uae-and-gcc-302910037.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.