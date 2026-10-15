RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip to Showcase Public Companies Advancing the Future of Energy Infrastructure at October 22 Investor Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its upcoming virtual investor conference, Powering the Future: The Next Generation of Energy Infrastructure, taking place October 22, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

The full-day event will spotlight publicly traded companies developing the technologies, resources, and infrastructure reshaping how energy is produced, distributed, stored, and utilized. The conference will provide investors with direct access to executive leadership teams advancing innovation across nuclear energy, fusion, renewable power, critical materials, alternative fuels, energy storage, and next-generation power infrastructure.

Registration is free and open to the public: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/81805443130

"The global energy system is entering a period of extraordinary transformation," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "Rising electricity demand, the expansion of data centers and artificial intelligence, renewed investment in nuclear power, and continued advances in renewable and next-generation energy technologies are creating significant opportunities across the energy value chain. This conference gives investors direct access to public companies working to build the infrastructure and technologies that will power the decades ahead."

The virtual investor conference will feature presentations from CEOs and senior executives of publicly traded companies operating across key segments of the evolving energy economy, including:

Nuclear power and next-generation reactor technologies

Fusion energy and advanced power generation

Renewable energy and distributed power infrastructure

Critical minerals and materials supporting the energy transition

Alternative fuels and low-carbon energy technologies

Energy storage, power management, and grid infrastructure

Emerging technologies addressing rapidly growing global electricity demand

Each company presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, providing investors the opportunity to engage directly with management teams, better understand corporate strategies and market opportunities, and evaluate key growth initiatives and upcoming milestones.

Presenting Companies Include (partial list):

Deep Fission (Nasdaq:FISN)

Eco Wave Power Global (Nasdaq:WAVE)

Deep Isolation Nuclear (OTCQB:DBHL)

D3 Energy (OTCQX:DNRGF)

View the full schedule and register here: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/81805443130

What Investors Will Gain

The conference offers investors a focused, high-value opportunity to learn about:

Public companies developing the next generation of energy technologies and infrastructure

Emerging opportunities across nuclear, fusion, renewable energy, critical materials, and alternative fuels

Technologies positioned to address increasing electricity and power infrastructure requirements

Commercialization strategies and key milestones for emerging energy platforms

Competitive positioning across rapidly evolving global energy markets

Growth catalysts, strategic partnerships, project development initiatives, and market expansion opportunities

Whether retail investors seeking exposure to emerging energy technologies or institutional and professional investors evaluating opportunities across the evolving power and infrastructure landscape, attendees will gain direct insight into the companies developing solutions for the next generation of global energy demand.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/about_us

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchip-to-showcase-public-companies-advancing-the-future-of-ene-1235830