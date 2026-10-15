Dutch startup Rable has developed a PV mounting system designed to enable solar installations on fragile roofs with limited load-bearing capacity. Called Rable4Roofs, the system uses a self-supporting structure to distribute loads more evenly and significantly reduce the number of anchor points required. The mounting structure is made from galvanized steel sourced from Belgium and comes with a 15-year corrosion warranty. Its lattice design is central to the system. "It is a self-supporting, cost-effective solution for fragile roofs, roofs with Class B insulation and parking structures, particularly ...

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