Spanish company Solaria has signed an agreement with the Uruguayan government to develop a data center technology park backed by a planned investment of $5.7 billion. According to the Uruguayan government, the $5.7 billion project represents the largest foreign investment ever announced in the country. The project includes $5.5 billion for the construction of data centers with a combined capacity of 500 MW, alongside $200 million for the development of 350 MW of solar PV capacity to supply renewable electricity to the facilities. The planned solar capacity, however, will not be sufficient to meet ...

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