Novel syringe closure system honored for its innovative design and enhanced user experience

Award recognizes innovative design concept

New syringe closure system builds on more than two decades of market success

Vetter, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has received a Red Dot Award in the category "Design Concept" for its next-generation syringe closure system, V-OVS next. The internationally recognized award honors forward-looking product concepts distinguished by innovation, functionality, and design excellence. The recognition highlights Vetter's continued commitment to developing an advanced closure system that improves the user experience while supporting the evolving needs of pharma and biotech companies.

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© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: V-OVS next

Developed in response to growing market complexity, particularly in biologics and user-oriented drug products, V-OVS next represents the latest evolution of Vetter's syringe closure technology. The system incorporates multiple design enhancements intended to improve safety, usability, and compatibility across a range of syringe formats, helping to establish a new standard for Luer Lock syringe closure systems.

"We are honored that V-OVS next has been recognized with a Red Dot Award," said Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President Development Service at Vetter. "This achievement reflects our commitment to combining technical innovation with meaningful user insights. Throughout development, we focused on creating a closure system that enhances functionality and patient safety, while delivering a more intuitive handling experience. Awards like this confirm that innovative pharmaceutical packaging must address both technical requirements and human factors to deliver meaningful value."

One of the system's key features is a robust locking mechanism designed to provide a secure connection between the syringe and the closure part, helping to reduce the risk of unintended rotation. V-OVS next also incorporates a tamper-evident seal that irreversibly breaks upon first opening, offering an immediate visual indication of product status while supporting safety, product integrity, and user confidence.

In addition to its technical advancements, the closure system was specifically engineered with user-centric design principles. Ergonomic gripping elements help users intuitively identify handling points, while integrated visual opening indicators contribute to a straightforward opening process. The overall design combines functionality with a premium appearance, enabling pharma and biotech companies to further differentiate their therapies in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here.

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world renowned pharma and biotech companies benefit from decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its 7,400 employees. In close collaboration with its customers, the Vetter team helps enable the supply to patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative approaches, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. Vetter takes responsibility for sustainable practices and operates as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received platinum status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition of Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter's commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Markus Kirchner

Corporate Spokesperson Media Relations

Eywiesenstrasse 5

88212 Ravensburg

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729

Email: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com