The multi-service travel tech company gives OTAs, TMCs, airlines, insurers and fintechs one integration to add real-time flight data, disruption protection and travel add-ons to every trip.

Yuvo data shows that flight disruption hit more than 913 million passengers in 2025, and travellers are now buying travel protection at six times the pre-pandemic rate. Yet for most travel brands, a delayed flight still means support calls, refunds and lost customers. Yuvo turns those moments, and every other step of the trip, into revenue and loyalty.

Most travel brands earn from their customers only once: when they book. Yuvo changes that. It helps partners earn across the whole journey, with no technology to build and full control of the customer relationship.

Yuvo works with some of the biggest names in travel, turning the customer relationships they already have into an ongoing revenue stream while keeping them fully in control. Built by a team of seasoned travel tech experts, the platform has already helped more than 26 million travelers through its services, improving customer experience and building loyalty worldwide.

Yuvo's Services adding value at every stage of the journey

Protection and fast payouts: Instant payouts when a flight is delayed or a bag goes missing, plus compensation claims handled end to end. Customers get help before they think to call support.

Instant payouts when a flight is delayed or a bag goes missing, plus compensation claims handled end to end. Customers get help before they think to call support. Data solutions: Real-time travel alerts, disruption predictions and travel statistics. Partners can use it to offer the right product at the right moment.

Real-time travel alerts, disruption predictions and travel statistics. Partners can use it to offer the right product at the right moment. Travel add-ons: Fast Track, eSIMs, lounge access or seat selection that travelers already want to buy. Partners set the markup; Yuvo handles delivery.

It all runs on one platform, one API and through one contract, allowing partners for both flight and rail to connect and start earning immediately.

"Disruption used to be the worst moment in a customer relationship. Now it can be the moment that wins a customer for life," said Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of Yuvo Group. "Travelers expect to be looked after throughout the entire trip, and the brands that do it well will win. Yuvo lets every travel brand do that and more without building the technology themselves."

For airlines: lower costs, happier passengers

Yuvo's products don't only benefit passengers. The platform also offers cost and efficiency savings for airlines. For example, automating the compensation process from start to finish with Yuvo cuts average processing costs by 50% and reduces claim screening from 20 minutes to 22 milliseconds, while improving decision accuracy. Passengers are kept updated throughout, and airlines keep the final say on every claim.

Yuvo is available now to travel partners worldwide at www.yuvo-travel.com.

Yuvo. Travel made intelligent

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015558005/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Carmina Davis carmina.davis@yuvogroup.com