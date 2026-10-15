HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts' Imaraïs Health & Beauty Products Now Available at 4,000 Additional Pharmacies Nationwide

New Major Retail Chain Launch Marks Healthy Extracts' Entrance of $730 Billion Beauty & Personal Care Market, with Additional International B2B Customer Wins in the Pipeline

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in nutraceutical formulations and precision dose gummy manufacturing, announced its Imaraïs Beauty products for health, wellness and beauty are now available at an additional 4,000 pharmacy retail locations nationwide.

The products include Imaraïs Beauty's most popular functional beauty and wellness gummies for skincare, haircare, gut health and overall wellness. The proprietary, clinically backed 'ingestible beauty' formulations offer valuable health benefits and a unique consumer experience.

The products' stylistic packaging has received prominent store shelf positioning on end-cap displays and are also easy to find in the retailer's online store.

"This marquee customer win of one of the world's largest pharmacy chains demonstrates how our advanced manufacturing technology and unique formulations create superior gummy products unlike anything on the market today," stated Healthy Extracts CEO, Don Swanson.

"We believe the key to our continued success will be our unique precision dose manufacturing capabilities and exclusive licensed delivery systems," continued Swanson. "We see these factors providing us exceptional differentiation within our nutraceutical, Nutra Pharma and functional wellness markets."

Healthy Extracts' Imarais Beauty Products Available Today at Additional 4000 Pharmacy Locations Nationwide

The initial five SKUs available on shelves today include Imarais Beauty's most popular products:

Nourish: 3-in-1 plant-based ingestible hair care formula suitable for both women and men. Designed to take a 360-degree approach to hair growth and scalp nourishment in a convenient, delicious, vegan and sugar-free gummy. Helps support hair growth and scalp health and reduce shedding. Active ingredients include clinically researched organic Reishi, Chaga, and Snow Mushrooms known to promote visibly thicker, fuller, stronger hair.

De-Puff: Soothe puffy facial and body skin with natural ingredients that include the anti-swelling properties of ginger along with hibiscus for calming sensitive tissue. Also targets irritation and dark circles with powerful antioxidants found in Chamomile. Suitable for both women and men, De-Puff also supports optimized digestion and reduction in skin inflammation and water weight.

Youth: Plant-based skincare supplement rich in naturally occurring antioxidantsfor women and men. Promotes healthy aging, improved skin elasticity and reduced wrinkles with clinically studied ingredients: red wine extract, pomegranate and tart cherry. Designed to help you feel supported, refreshed, and ready to take on your day with a little extra glow.

Sutra: Advanced sexual wellness supplement for women age 18-64. Formulated to promote sexual arousal, enhanced intimacy and reduced anxiety. Active ingredients include watermelon for targeting enhanced blood flow, date palm for supporting relaxation, and cayenne for improving sensitivity and libido.

Glow: Plant-based micronutrients skincare supplement for women and men. Designed to enhance hydration, naturally boost collagen and improve complexion. Active ingredients include marine algae, squalane and vitamin C. Particularly amazing for sensitive skin, dry skin and inflamed skin. Advanced delivery system designed to brighten, firm and restore skin balance at the cellular level.

Making the Grade

All Imarais Beauty products are designed for consumers age 18-64 and are PETA-certified, vegan, sugar-free,gluten-free, gelatin-free and non-GMO, and packaged in a beautiful, sustainable and recyclable paper pouch.

They have been approved by Health Canada for safety, efficacy, and quality, and are backed by independent clinical testing conducted by Princeton Consumer Research.

Qualifying for placement on pharmacy shelves requires an additional high level of product validation, including rigorous third-party testing. Such programs provide independent verification that the ingredients and amounts on product labels are accurate and screened for contaminants. Each of the Imarais Beauty SKUs successfully completed this testing.

Healthy Extracts Going Next Level

This new nationwide launch follows Healthy Extracts' recent acquisition of Imaraïs Beauty, a leading innovator in the beauty wellness space co-founded and led by world renowned fitness icon, Sommer Ray, and award-winning nutritional supplement industry entrepreneur, Aaron Hefter.

Since its launch in 2020, Imaraïs Beauty has attracted worldwide acclaim and countless loyal customers and social media influencers, with the brand now sold globally through thousands of retail locations.

The brand's phenomenal success has been featured across many major publications, including WWD, Forbes, Beauty Independent, and Entrepreneur.

In May, Heathy Extracts Acquired Imaraïs Beauty co-founded by Sommer Ray (pictured second from left).

Imaraïs Beauty co-founder Aaron Hefter continues to serve as president of the new subsidiary, overseeing product innovation, brand strategy, influencer partnerships and an intense global expansion campaign currently underway. Additional retail launches are currently in the works for the U.S., Australia, and the Middle East.

Said Hefter: "We're excited to partner with our new pharmacy customer in pioneering and growing the ingestible beauty category at their stores nationwide, and especially by offering our full range of clean, green and clinically proven plant based ingestible skin care, scalp care and wellness gummies."

"Our products address in many unique and powerful ways how women and even men today want supplements that fit naturally into their lifestyle, taste great, and are easy to consume-and genuinely support their beauty, good looks, and wellness from within," added Hefter.

The nationwide rollout is being supported by Sommer Ray's social media analytics. Ray has become one of the world's most influential fitness personalities with more than 35.6 million social media followers worldwide. Together with Hefter, she formed Imaraïs as a unique women's health and beauty gummy brand focused on great taste, lifestyle integration and functional wellness.

"Imaraïs Beauty has always been built on the idea that beauty should feel simple, consistent and enjoyable- not complicated or performative," stated Ray. "Long term, I want Imaraïs Beauty to help set a new standard for the beauty industry that prioritizes transparency, ingredients integrity and honesty."

As a new major shareholder of Healthy Extracts, Ray continues to be the face of the brand as well as highly involved in its creative direction, from product research and development to marketing and social media engagement.

Healthy Extracts' strategic acquisition of Imaraïs Beauty followed the announcement of Healthy Extracts' subsidiary, Gummy USA, securing a U.S. manufacturing partnership with Imaraïs. The initial order totaled 4 million gummies across five existing Imaraïs Beauty SKUs being shipped worldwide.

Healthy Extracts' R&D capabilities, precision-dose gummy manufacturing technologies and broad distribution channels have become fully integrated with Imaraïs Beauty's advanced product and brand development, celebrity-driven consumer engagement and global reach.

"This milestone retail launch affirms our conviction that by joining forces with Imaraïs we can attract premier brands to our platform and accelerate our expansion into the fast-growing beauty, wellness, and functional gummy sectors," noted Swanson.

"Imarais Beauty's global market reach and retail momentum has dramatically accelerated Gummy USA's manufacturing output while opening doors to multiple amazing new opportunities previously unimagined. The sky has truly become the limit of what we can do and where we can go."

The new CVS launch comes at a time of increased investor interest and business consolidation within the gummy and wellness sector. Recent high-profile industry deals, such as the $1.2 billion acquisition of Grüns Gummies by Unilever, highlight the strong market demand for scalable wellness brands that possess strong consumer engagement, differentiated product positioning, and growing retail distribution.

About Sommer Ray

Sommer Ray is co-founder of the inspirational brand, Imaraïs Beauty, and an acclaimed international DJ. Since 2015, the Colorado-born fitness star has garnered more than 35.6 million followers who regularly enjoy her Instagram pages filled with workouts, mini vlogs and photos of her glamorous yet down-to-earth lifestyle.

Ray has successfully pursued many business and career opportunities, from creating her own activewear line to growing her fitness & lifestyle channel on YouTube. Her phenomenal success has been featured in major publications, including Forbes, Entrepreneur and WWD.

Follow Summery Ray on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Spotify and LinkedIn.

About Aaron Hefter

Aaron Hefter has served as CEO and formulator at Imaraïs Beauty, a next-generation ingestible beauty brand he co-founded with Sommer Ray, one of the world's most influential fitness and wellness creators. Over his more than two decades of experience in the nutraceutical and wellness industry, he has formulated more than 100 nutraceutical products which have collectively generated sales of more than $200 million.

Hefter's entrepreneurial success has been widely recognized by several leading business organizations, including:

Finalist, Brand Builder of the Year, Beauty Independent Beacon Awards (2024)

Finalist, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (2015)

Top Forty Under 40, Business in Vancouver (2014)

Named one of the most influential individuals in sports nutrition by DXL Magazine (2007)

About Imaraïs Beauty

Imaraïs Beauty is leading the skin care revolution with the first line of plant-based and sugar-free skincare gummies, intersecting health, beauty, sustainability and science.

The brand utilizes plant-based micronutrients with an advanced delivery system to brighten, firm and restore skin balance at the cellular level, all while tasting delicious. Because what you put on your body is a topical solution, but what you put in your body is the true solution.

Imaraïs Beauty was founded by media personality, Sommer Ray, and supplement industry veteran, Aaron Hefter. Sommer is known for her expressive and friendly personality as well as being a leader in self-empowerment and mental health movements. She redefines the modern woman, making her own choices about her image and demonstrating leadership as a businesswoman.

Imaraïs Beauty is committed to producing real-world results with innovative formulas powered by plant-based superfoods. Its goal is to make the best vegan and cruelty-free products backed by science and success.

Imaraïs Beauty prides itself on being radically transparent about its mission to be the world's most sustainable beauty brand with no sugar, gelatin, carrageenan, artificial colors, synthetic dyes or artificial sweeteners. It seeks a low carbon footprint, clinically proven results, a traceable supply chain, and 100% plant-based ingredients. Imaraïs Beauty is Health Canada approved and backed by independent clinical testing done by Princeton Consumer Research, and ranks as Canada's #1 ingestible beauty & wellness brand.

Imaraïs Beauty products are available for purchase through major U.S. retailers nationwide, including CVS, Target, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Sprouts, directly from ImaraisBeauty.com, and in international markets.

For more information, visit imaraisbeauty.com.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) is a leader in nutraceutical innovation, precision-dose oral delivery systems, and functional wellness consumer brands. The company develops, manufactures, and markets science-based products focused on beauty, wellness, brain, heart, gut, and lifestyle health through proprietary formulations, advanced delivery technologies, and scalable national retail distribution.

Through its acquisition of Imaraïs Beauty, the celebrity-founded ingestible beauty and wellness brand co-founded by Sommer Ray and entrepreneur Aaron Hefter, Healthy Extracts has significantly expanded its position within the rapidly growing global beauty and personal care market. Imaraïs Beauty combines advanced functional beauty formulations with strong consumer engagement, influencer-driven branding, and expanding global retail distribution across major retail that includes CVS, Target, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Sprouts, and international markets.

Healthy Extracts' wholly owned subsidiary, Gummy USA, is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its proprietary, patent-pending SureDose technology is designed to deliver superior dosing accuracy, safety, efficacy, and consumer compliance for both company-owned and partner brands.

The company's portfolio also includes BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) which offer science-backed supplements supporting cardiovascular and cognitive health. Healthy Extracts additionally maintains exclusive agreements for innovative oral delivery technologies, including Gelteq gel delivery systems and the Gut Health Straw platform, designed to improve bioavailability and consumer convenience.

Together, Healthy Extracts and Imaraïs Beauty are building a next-generation wellness platform focused on scalable consumer brands, advanced delivery technologies, retail expansion, and future OTC wellness innovation.

To learn more, visit Healthy Extracts Inc., Imaraïs Beauty, BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, or Gummy USA.

Safe Harbor Notice and Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2026, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The products and formulations featured in this release are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA , BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, F4T and Healthy Extracts are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Don Swanson, CEO

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (801) 232-0753

Email contact

Investor Contact

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7554

Email contact

SOURCE: HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

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