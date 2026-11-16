Nine Months 2026 Net Revenue up 53% to Record $4.3 million, Keeping Company on Track for Another Record Year

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in nutraceutical formulations and precision dose gummy manufacturing, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Financial comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights

Net revenue for the third quarter totaled $619,000, declining 33%, with nine months revenue up 53% to a record $4.3 million. Third quarter 2026 revenue was reduced by a one-time promotional credit to new major pharmacy retailer customer of approximately $300,000, as well by temporary inventory constraints that limited planned customer shipments. Sequential quarterly growth is expected to return in the current fourth quarter, resulting in record revenues for the year.

Strong nine-month topline performance largely due to synergistic merger with Gummy USA in October 2025 and acquisition of Imaraïs Beauty in May of this year. Both added new product lines and B2B customers and expanded the company's distribution channels.

Gross profit in the third quarter totaled $339,000, down 24%, with nine months gross profit up 90% to $2.8 million.

Gross margin in the third quarter improved from 48.7% to 54.7%, with nine month's gross margin improving from 52.0% to 64.7%.

Net loss totaled $1.7 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter, compared to net loss of $395,000 or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago quarter. Net loss for the nine months totaled $1.9 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $727,000 or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period. The increases in net loss were largely due to increased interest expense, change in fair value of derivatives, and increased G&A expense related to the addition of Gummy USA and Imaraïs Beauty. This includes the buildup of approximately $200,000 in inventories in preparation for Imaraïs Beauty's accelerating U.S. and international expansion as well as the associated increase in manufacturing shifts.

Q3 2026 Operational Highlights

Imaraïs Beauty products for health, wellness and beauty launched at an additional 4,000 pharmacy retail locations nationwide. The products' stylistic packaging has received prominent store shelf positioning on end-cap displays and are easy to find in the retailer's online store. The products include Imaraïs Beauty's most popular functional beauty and wellness gummies for skincare, haircare, gut health and overall wellness. The proprietary, clinically backed 'ingestible beauty' formulations offer valuable health benefits and a unique consumer experience.

Continued focus on Imaraïs Beauty's broad distribution across major U.S. and international retail channels, including Target, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom and Sprouts, as well as numerous international outlets. Leveraging Imaraïs Beauty's phenomenal success that has been featured in major business publications, including WWD, Forbes, Beauty Independent and Entrepreneur.

Healthy Extracts' transformative strategic merger with Gummy USA in October 2025 continued to address the large unmet need in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry for precision-dosed gummy manufacturing technology, opening the door to new specialized B2B product development. This includes leveraging the FDA approval and certification received in April 2026 that enables Gummy USA to include controlled substances, like nicotine for smoking cessation, in future oral delivery products it may manufacture. The company believes this certification is unique to Gummy USA, providing a competitive edge.

Management Commentary

"Our third quarter of 2026 represented another milestone period of new business development and market expansion as we continue to transform Healthy Extracts into a global provider of precision dosed gummies and other oral delivery systems," stated Healthy Extracts CEO, Don Swanson.

"Our strong topline performance for the nine-month period reflects the continued evolution of our company into an industry leader in nutraceutical innovation. The integrations of Gummy USA and Imarais Beauty have provided a new foundation for accelerated growth, driven by expanded product lines and the broadening of our addressable markets. They have also introduced new major retailer customers in the U.S. and from around the world, resulting in significant B2B sales.

"While temporary inventory constrains limited our sales in the third quarter, we have continued to focus on our long-term strategic growth strategies. This includes achieving superior leadership in formulation and manufacturing technologies that target the high-growth, high-margin Nutra Pharma and Health & Beauty sectors. We expect these efforts to benefit from strong growth in the health and beauty sector which is expected to top $730 billion this year.

"Our acquisition of Imaraïs Beauty has also continued to deliver strong synergies with our Gummy USA operations. Their advanced formulations are unlike anything in the market today, and our precision dosing technology aligns perfectly with their long-standing dedication to premium quality, best-in-class innovation, and rapid global expansion.

"As we move through the final months of 2026 and prepare for the new year, we continue to expect Imaraïs' market reach and retail momentum to accelerate our in-house gummy manufacturing output.

"We believe we are at the beginning of a highly scalable, transformational growth phase for the entire company. By leveraging our advanced U.S. manufacturing capabilities, we see tremendous opportunities to expand our brand presence worldwide. This was demonstrated with the recent big win in Canada of one of the nation's largest and longest-established pharmacy chains. We hope to soon release additional information on this major win.

"Given our many ongoing commercial initiatives, including new B2B customer engagements and product development, we still believe we have the potential to achieve an annualized net revenue run rate of more than 3x over last year. While this aspirational goal is aggressive, and dependent on market forces and certain customer timings outside of our control, we believe it is well supported by our sales pipeline and manufacturing and distribution capacity.

"We see our Gummy USA and Imaraïs Beauty merger deals reflecting a period of strengthening investor interest and consolidation within the gummy and wellness sector. Many other high-profile transactions, such as the $1.2 billion acquisition of Grüns Gummies by Unilever earlier this year, highlight the increasing market demand for scalable wellness brands-especially those with strong consumer engagement, differentiated product positioning, and growing retail distribution like ours.

"As we turn our sights on 2027, our mission remains clear: build one of the most trusted, innovative, and respected health, wellness and beauty companies in the world, and this delivering sustainable long-term value to our stakeholders. Thank you for joining us on this exciting journey and we appreciate your support as we work through the many high-reward challenges ahead."

Q3 and 9M 2026 Financial Summary

Net revenue declined 33% to $619,000 in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $918,000 in the same year-ago quarter. For the first nine months of the year, net revenue increased 53% to a record $4.3 million, compared to $2.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Third quarter 2026 net revenue was reduced by a one-time promotional credit to a new major pharmacy retailer customer totaling approximately $300,000, as well by temporary inventory constraints that limited planned customer shipments. Sequential quarterly growth is expected to return in the current fourth quarter, resulting in record net revenues for the year.

The increase in the first nine months of 2026 was largely due to the synergistic merger the company completed with Gummy USA in October 2025 and the acquisition of Imaraïs Beauty in May of this year. These acquisitions added new product lines and B2B customers as well as expanded the company's distribution channels. The company expects its net revenue growth to improve over the coming quarters as its direct consumer sales and marketing efforts continue to perform.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2026 declined 24% to $339,000 compared to $447,000 in the same year-ago quarter, with nine months gross profit up 90% to $2.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Gross margin improved from 48.7% in the third quarter of 2025 to 54.7% in the third quarter of 2026, with the nine months improving from 52.0% to 64.7%. The increases in gross profit and margin for the nine-month period were due to greater sales and operational synergies generated by the addition of Gummy USA and Imaraïs Beauty.

Operating expenses were $1.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. This compares to $907,000 and $2.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Net loss for the third quarter totaled $1.7 million or $(0.12) per share, compared to $395,000 or $(0.06) per share in the same year-ago quarter. For the first nine-months, net loss was $1.9 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $727,000 or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share in the first nine months of 2025.

The company's net income or loss varies from period to period primarily due to the change in fair value on derivative and increases in general and administrative expenses. The increase in net loss in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 was largely due to increased interest expense, change in the fair value of derivatives, and increased G&A expense related to the addition of Gummy USA and Imaraïs Beauty. This includes the buildup of approximately $200,000 in inventories in preparation for Imaraïs Beauty's ongoing U.S. and international expansion as well as the associated increase in manufacturing production shifts.

Adjusted EBITDA, which adjusts additionally for non-cash stock-based expense and change in fair value of derivatives, totaled a loss of $843,000 or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2026, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $52,000 or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months totaled a loss of $478,000 or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $146,000 or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Cash totaled $143,000 at September 30, 2026, compared to $147,000 at December 31, 2025, with the stable level of cash primarily due to cash generated by operations and financings.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) is a leader in nutraceutical innovation, precision-dose oral delivery systems, and functional wellness consumer brands. The company develops, manufactures, and markets science-based products focused on beauty, wellness, brain, heart, gut, and lifestyle health through proprietary formulations, advanced delivery technologies, and scalable national retail distribution.

Through its acquisition of Imaraïs Beauty, the celebrity-founded ingestible beauty and wellness brand co-founded by Sommer Ray and entrepreneur Aaron Hefter, Healthy Extracts has significantly expanded its position within the rapidly growing global beauty and personal care market. Imaraïs Beauty combines advanced functional beauty formulations with strong consumer engagement, influencer-driven branding, and expanding global retail distribution across major U.S. retailers, including Target, CVS, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom and Sprouts, and retailers in international markets.

Healthy Extracts' wholly owned subsidiary, Gummy USA, is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Proprietary, patent-pending SureDose technology is designed to deliver superior dosing accuracy, safety, efficacy, and consumer compliance for both company-owned and partner brands.

The company's portfolio also includes BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) which offer science-backed supplements supporting cardiovascular and cognitive health. Healthy Extracts additionally maintains exclusive agreements for innovative oral delivery technologies, including Gelteq gel delivery systems and the Gut Health Straw platform, which are designed to improve bioavailability and consumer convenience.

To learn more, visit Healthy Extracts Inc., Imaraïs Beauty, BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, or Gummy USA.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which may include EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income as defined below for the purpose of this press release.

EBITDA is defined as net income before income tax expense, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the gain or loss related to stock-based option/warrant expense, stock issued for services, change in fair value of derivative, offering costs, and M&A-related expense. Non-GAAP net income excludes interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation, amortization and stock-based expenses (stock-based option/warrant expense and stock issued for services), and M&A-related expense.

Healthy Extracts' management believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP net income are useful supplemental measures of the company's operating performance and can provide investors meaningful measures of overall corporate performance. EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it is frequently used by investment analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are also presented because management believes that it provides investors additional measures of the company's core business. However, such non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and investors are cautioned that such non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss or other income statement data (which are determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our performance or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. Management's method of calculating EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP net income may differ materially from the method used by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the table below. The calculation of non-GAAP net income is derived from the amounts presented in this table. For the weighted average number of common shares used for the determination of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP income basic and diluted earnings per common share, see the table, Consolidated Statement of Operations, further below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Income $ (1,712,979 ) $ (395,394 ) $ (1,931,870 ) $ (727,133 ) Income tax expense - - - - Interest expense, net of interest income 131,600 56,171 323,128 119,988 Depreciation and amortization 156,168 635 504,261 1,329 EBITDA (1,425,211 ) (338,588 ) (1,104,481 ) (605,816 ) Stock-based option/warrant expense 94,636 239,594 337,025 359,746 Stock issued for services 274,039 145,168 312,863 145,168 Change in fair value of derivative 212,462 (120,891 ) (91,596 ) (67,423 ) One-Time Costs - Acquisitions 1,480 22,645 68,180 22,645 EBITDA adjustments 582,617 286,516 626,472 460,136 Adjusted EBITDA $ (842,595 ) $ (52,071 ) $ (478,009 ) $ (145,680 ) Adjusted EBITDA per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 )

Safe Harbor Notice and Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary unaudited results presented in this press release are estimates only and are subject to revision until the company officially reports its full second quarter results and files it Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2026, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The products and formulations featured in this release are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA , BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Don Swanson, CEO

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (801) 232-0753

Email contact

Investor Contact

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7554

Email contact

HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE Revenue $ 619,326 $ 917,975 $ 4,296,668 $ 2,817,910 Net revenue 619,326 917,975 4,296,668 2,817,910 COST OF REVENUE Cost of goods sold 280,521 470,725 1,517,128 1,352,848 Total cost of revenue 280,521 470,725 1,517,128 1,352,848 GROSS PROFIT 338,805 447,250 2,779,540 1,465,062 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 1,617,730 907,363 4,445,550 2,139,630 Total operating expenses 1,617,730 907,363 4,445,550 2,139,630 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net of interest income (131,600 ) (56,172 ) (323,128 ) (119,988 ) Change in fair value on derivative (212,462 ) 120,891 91,596 67,423 Gain/loss of foreign transactions (89,993 ) - 35,672 - Gain/loss of disposal of assets - - (70,000 ) - Total other income (expense) (434,055 ) 64,720 (265,860 ) (52,565 ) Net income/(loss) before income tax provision (1,712,979 ) (395,394 ) (1,931,870 ) (727,133 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ (1,712,979 ) $ (395,394 ) $ (1,931,870 ) $ (727,133 ) Income/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 14,876,861 6,755,492 15,849,599 6,755,492

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 143,267 $ 146,935 Accounts receivable 424,270 187,750 Inventory, net 572,404 843,357 Offering costs 149,274 149,274 Total current assets 1,289,216 1,327,317 Fixed assets 3,728,822 4,233,083 Deposit 38,500 99,767 Goodwill 26,175,456 21,123,922 Patents/Trademarks 526,647 526,647 Right of use asset, net - non-current 377,000 513,929 Total other assets 30,846,425 26,497,347 TOTAL ASSETS 32,135,641 27,824,664 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable 752,068 108,496 Accrued interest payable 5,523 5,118 Accrued interest payable - related party 140,630 76,401 Accrued liabilities 573,662 613,645 Contract liabilities 75,200 - Lease liabilities - current 202,593 171,930 Notes payable - current 805,723 - Notes payable - related party - current 6,379,724 676,250 Convertible debt, net of discount - current 230,625 111,330 Total current liabilities 9,165,747 1,763,169 Lease liabilities - long-term 176,903 344,265 Notes payable - non-current 1,225,860 1,171,670 Notes payable - related party - non-current 97,584 156,835 Convertible debt, net of discount - non-current 6,750 6,750 Derivative liabilities 260,815 352,411 Total non-current liabilities 1,767,911 2,031,930 Total current and total liabilities 10,933,658 3,795,099 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,038,187 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and 16,870,868 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 368,740 368,413 Additional paid-in capital 46,779,110 43,788,013 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,163,686 shares, respectively (3,892,536 ) (5,400 ) Accumulated deficit (22,053,333 ) (20,121,462 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,201,982 24,029,564 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 32,135,641 $ 27,824,664

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE: HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/healthy-extracts-reports-results-for-third-quarter-and-nine-month-1252135