Tenon Medical Adds Eight New Patents Issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office Through Q3 2026

~Newly issued patents continue to solidify the company's position as an innovator in the rapidly growing sacro-pelvic fusion market~

~Portfolio now includes 38 issued U.S. patents and 9 international patents, with 31 applications pending~

~Company anticipates continued additions to its IP portfolio along with several product launches in the coming quarters~

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to transforming care for patients suffering from certain sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued 8 new patents to the Company so far in 2026 fiscal year. With these additions, Tenon holds 38 issued U.S. patents and 9 international patents and has 31 U.S. and foreign patent applications pending.

The Company believes that these 8 recently issued patents continue to solidify and strengthen the Company's position as an innovator in the rapidly growing sacro-pelvic fusion market. Encompassing both strategic systems and method claims, the patents provide underlying protection for the Company's Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System, a platform that is intended to redefine the standard of care in sacroiliac joint treatment. Together, these intellectual property additions reflect Tenon's continued commitment to innovation and patient care. The Company offers a modern, integrated SI joint fusion portfolio with applications in SI joint fusion, spinal fusion, and deformity adjuncts, each engineered to help deliver reliable fusion outcomes.

Based on market research and internal estimates, Tenon believes the potential U.S. market for surgical treatment of SI joint dysfunction represents approximately 270,000 procedures and approximately $2.1 billion annually (1). Tenon believes that protecting both the implant and the method of delivering it may create barriers for competitors seeking to replicate the Catamaran procedure. The Company also views a defensible IP position as important to supporting physician adoption and its long-term commercial strategy.

"Our innovation starts in the operating room. We listen closely to the physicians who use our systems and to our physician advisors, focusing our engineering on their guidance," said Richard Ginn, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Operations Officer and Director of Tenon. "These eight new patents are a direct result of that feedback. We believe that they strengthen the protection around Catamaran and, together with the rest of our portfolio, give us a strong foundation to drive procedure adoption and revenue growth as we expand care for patients with sacro-pelvic disorders."

In addition to Catamaran, Tenon markets the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System, which the Company acquired in August 2025 and which offers treating physicians a minimally invasive SI Joint lateral access solution that incorporates well-established orthopedic fusion principles. The Company is pursuing additional patent protection across both platforms.

(1) Tenon Medical, Inc. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to transforming care for patients with certain sacro-pelvic disorders. Tenon was incorporated in the State of Delaware in 2012 and currently offers two systems to treat a diseased sacroiliac joint (the "SI Joint"). The Company has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI Joint using a single, robust titanium implant. In August 2025, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of SiVantage, Inc. and SIMPL Medical, LLC, including the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System, which treats disorders of the SI Joint through a minimally invasive lateral access solution that incorporates well-established orthopedic fusion principles. Since the national launch of The Catamaran System in October 2022, Tenon has been focused on three commercial opportunities: 1) primary SI Joint procedures, 2) revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI-Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct.

For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

The Tenon Medical logo shown above, and Catamaran, PiSIF, CAT PiSIF, ETAD, Posterior Inferior Sacroiliac Fusion, CAT SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran Inferior Posterior Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion Device, SImmetry are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. MAINSAILTM is also a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that Tenon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scope, strength, enforceability and duration of the Company's patent protection; the issuance of patents from pending applications and future additions to the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the ability of the Company's patents to create barriers to competitors, the timing and success of future product launches, including any required regulatory clearances, the size and growth of the market for SI joint procedures, anticipated surgeon and procedure adoption, anticipated revenue growth and long-term commercial performance, and the Company's market position. Such statements are based on Tenon's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, among others, the risk that pending patent applications may not issue; that issued patents may be challenged, invalidated, circumvented or found unenforceable, or may not provide meaningful protection; that the Company's issued patents are expected to expire beginning around 2031; that product launches may be delayed or may not receive required regulatory clearance; and that the market for the Company's products may be smaller than estimated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For details on the uncertainties that may cause Tenon's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in any forward-looking statements, please review Tenon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated from time to time in Tenon's Form 10-Q filings and in Tenon's other public filings on file with the SEC at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the sections entitled "Risk Factors." We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

203-741-8811

tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/tenon-medicalr-adds-eight-new-patents-issued-by-the-united-states-patent-and-trademark-of-1237022