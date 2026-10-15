Owasso new membership activations rise approximately 58% from August; San Antonio ticket check-ins increase approximately 6% year over year

McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) ("Lelantos" or the "Company"), parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, today reported selected preliminary, unaudited operating results for September 2026, highlighting increased party activity at San Antonio, higher new membership activations at Owasso and year-over-year growth in San Antonio ticket check-ins.

September Operating Highlights

San Antonio recorded 216 party bookings with ticket check-ins during September, compared with 178 in August 2026, an increase of approximately 21%. The increase of 38 bookings highlights birthday parties and celebrations as an important source of guest engagement at the park.

At Owasso, new membership activations increased to 98 in September from 62 in August 2026, an increase of approximately 58%.

San Antonio also recorded 13,692 ticket check-ins during September, compared with 12,935 in September 2025, an increase of approximately 6%.

"Growing Airtopia is not only about adding locations. It is also about giving families a reason to come back to the parks we already operate," said Felix Waller, Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "A birthday party gives us an important moment to get right, and a membership gives us the opportunity to earn a family's return visit. September's increases at San Antonio and Owasso are encouraging. Our focus is on delivering the experience behind those numbers, strengthening retention and applying what we learn across our parks."

Building Repeat Visitation Across a Five-Park Portfolio

Airtopia's five operating parks serve McAlester, Tahlequah, Hemet, San Antonio and Owasso. The McAlester and Tahlequah parks opened in 2026, expanding the Company's operating footprint and bringing Airtopia to additional communities.

Alongside that expansion, management's operating priorities remain strengthening party sales, encouraging repeat visitation and improving membership retention. The focus is on building guest relationships within each market and translating lessons from individual parks into a more consistent guest experience across the portfolio.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc. / Airtopia Adventure Parks

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is the parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, a growing platform of adventure park destinations. For more information, visit www.lelantosholdings.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "will," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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