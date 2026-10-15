Third growth-oriented allocation adds decentralized GPU computing exposure alongside Solana and NEAR

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W041) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") announces that it has acquired Render (RENDER) tokens for an aggregate acquisition cost of CDN$100,000, marking its third strategic digital-asset acquisition under the AI and digital-infrastructure strategy adopted September 28, 2026.

RENDER joins Solana (SOL) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) within the Company's separately managed, growth-oriented digital-asset allocation. The Company's reserve foundation remains anchored by 11 Bitcoin (BTC), together with cash.

Expanding into Decentralized Computing

Render Network provides decentralized access to graphics processing unit (GPU) computing capacity, with applications in digital rendering and potential applications in generative artificial intelligence and other computing workloads.

Management selected RENDER to introduce exposure to decentralized computing infrastructure, complementing Solana's digital settlement and commerce ecosystem and NEAR's focus on cross-chain execution and emerging AI-agent infrastructure.

Under Render Network's burn-and-mint-equilibrium model, RENDER associated with paid computing jobs is burned, while token emissions support network participants. Management believes this creates an identifiable relationship between network activity and token economics, although the net supply effect depends on burns relative to emissions, and increased adoption does not necessarily translate into token appreciation.

A Developing Digital-Commodities Market

The acquisition comes amid ongoing regulatory developments relating to digital assets in the United States. In recent remarks, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Michael Selig explicitly identified several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Solana, as examples of "digital commodities."

The Company's name reflects management's belief that digitally native assets and their underlying infrastructure may become an increasingly important part of the global economy.

Management Commentary

"Bitcoin remains our reserve foundation, while our growth-oriented allocation now provides exposure to three distinct layers of digital infrastructure," said Brayden Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Commodities.

"Solana provides exposure to digital settlement and commerce, NEAR to cross-chain execution and emerging AI-agent infrastructure, and Render to decentralized GPU computing. Each serves a distinct purpose within our strategy. We are building a measured portfolio focused on real-world utility, network adoption and the potential for long-term value creation."

The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities selectively, with consideration given to network adoption, token economics, liquidity, valuation and capital preservation. Future allocations will depend on market conditions and available capital.

About Digital Commodities Inc.

Digital Commodities Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, commodities and strategic investments. The Company operates a two-tier digital-asset treasury consisting of a Bitcoin-led reserve foundation, together with cash, and a separate allocation to select digital assets positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure and digital commerce.

The Company also holds strategic interests in select public and private companies.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's AI and digital-infrastructure strategy; the anticipated role of and exposure provided by RENDER, SOL and NEAR within the Company's growth-oriented allocation; the potential applications of Render Network in generative artificial intelligence and other computing workloads; management's belief that digitally native assets and their underlying infrastructure may become an increasingly important part of the global economy; regulatory developments relating to digital assets; the Company's objective of building a measured portfolio and the potential for long-term value creation; and the Company's intention to continue evaluating, and potentially make, future digital-asset allocations.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, the continued development and adoption of the Render, Solana and NEAR networks; the continued operation of Render Network's token model substantially as currently designed; the absence of adverse regulatory changes affecting digital assets or the Company; the continued availability of liquid trading markets and secure custody for the Company's digital assets; and the Company's access to sufficient capital.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the significant volatility of digital-asset prices, including the risk that the value of the Company's RENDER, SOL, NEAR and BTC holdings may decline substantially or entirely; concentration of the Company's assets in digital assets; changes in technology, competition from centralized and decentralized computing providers, and the risk that network adoption does not develop as expected; uncertainty regarding the legal and regulatory classification of digital assets in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; custody, cybersecurity, theft and loss risks; limited market liquidity; the Company's ability to identify suitable future acquisitions and access capital; and general economic and capital-market conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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