Company adds NEAR as its second digital-asset position under its growth-oriented allocation following initial SOL allocation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition of C$100,000 of NEAR Protocol (NEAR), representing the Company's second allocation under the AI and digital-infrastructure strategy announced on September 28, 2026. The acquisition was funded with proceeds generated from further sales of physical gold.

The Company's reserve foundation remains anchored by 11 Bitcoin (BTC), together with cash. The Company also holds strategic investments in public and private companies. NEAR joins Solana (SOL) within the Company's separate, growth-oriented digital-asset allocation.

The Company's strategy is based on the view that artificial intelligence may increasingly move from generating information toward software capable of initiating transactions and coordinating economic activity. Management believes this evolution may create additional demand for digitally native payment, settlement and execution infrastructure, and the Company intends to evaluate assets where adoption and network activity may have an identifiable relationship to asset demand or value accrual.

Why NEAR

Management selected NEAR for further exposure to what management views as an emerging intersection of artificial intelligence, cross-chain execution and digital commerce. NEAR's current technology roadmap seeks to combine cross-chain financial infrastructure with autonomous AI agents, including NEAR Intents, chain abstraction and NEAR AI infrastructure designed to allow software agents and users to transact across multiple blockchain networks.

NEAR Intents is designed to abstract the complexity of cross-chain execution by allowing users or agents to specify an intended outcome while competing solvers execute the transaction. Management believes this architecture may be relevant if AI agents increasingly need to move value, settle payments or interact with assets across multiple networks without requiring users to manage the underlying blockchain infrastructure.

The Company also considered the relationship between network use and the NEAR token. NEAR is used for network transaction fees and staking, and protocol economics provide for transaction fees to reduce net token issuance. NEAR's ecosystem is also developing additional revenue and token-economic mechanisms. Management believes these features provide an identifiable basis for evaluating how increased network activity could potentially translate into demand for, or value accrual to, the underlying asset. There can be no assurance that increased adoption or activity will result in increased value of NEAR.

Expansion of the strategy

The NEAR acquisition follows the Company's initial approximately C$100,000 allocation to Solana announced on September 28, 2026. The Company views the two assets as providing exposure to different aspects of the same broader thesis. Solana was selected in part for its activity across payments, stablecoins, tokenization and high-throughput applications, while management's rationale for NEAR places greater emphasis on chain abstraction, cross-chain execution and infrastructure being developed for autonomous AI agents.

The acquisition does not represent a conclusion that any one blockchain or digital asset will be the sole beneficiary of AI-driven economic activity. The Company will continue evaluating established and emerging digital assets against its stated framework, including adoption, economic utility, network activity, token economics and the potential for activity to translate into asset demand or value.

The sizing and composition of the Company's reserve foundation and growth-oriented digital-asset allocation will continue to be reviewed periodically by management as the strategy develops and market conditions evolve.

"Bitcoin remains the foundation of our treasury, while investments like Solana and NEAR give us measured exposure to the infrastructure we believe could support an increasingly AI-driven economy," said Brayden Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Commodities. "With NEAR, we see a meaningful intersection of AI, cross-chain execution and digital commerce. Our approach is not to predict a single winner, but to identify assets where adoption and economic activity may have the potential to translate into long-term value."

The Company intends to provide appropriate disclosure regarding material digital-asset holdings and significant portfolio changes as the strategy develops.

About Digital Commodities Inc.

Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) is an investment company operating a two-tier digital asset treasury: a Bitcoin-led reserve foundation, together with cash, and a separate, disciplined allocation to select digital assets that management believes are positioned to benefit from the convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure. The Company also holds strategic interests in select public and private companies. Digital Commodities' mission is to build long-term shareholder value through transparent, disclosed exposure to durable reserve assets and the emerging digital infrastructure of an AI-driven economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's focus on building a portfolio of Bitcoin and select digital assets; the Company's continued evaluation of other established and emerging digital assets; management's beliefs that Solana, NEAR and other selected networks may become important infrastructure in an AI-driven economy; management's beliefs regarding the potential relevance of cross-chain execution, chain abstraction and autonomous AI agents; management's beliefs regarding the relationship between network adoption or activity and potential asset demand or value accrual; expectations regarding the development, adoption and functionality of NEAR's technology roadmap, ecosystem and related infrastructure; management's plans to periodically review the sizing and composition of the Company's reserve foundation and growth-oriented digital-asset allocation; and the Company's intention to provide appropriate disclosure regarding material digital-asset holdings and significant portfolio changes as the strategy develops.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company's strategy and business plans will remain substantially unchanged; Bitcoin will retain its value and relevance as a core reserve asset; Solana, NEAR and other selected blockchain networks will continue to be adopted for payments, settlement, cross-chain activity, tokenization and AI-related applications; AI agents and related applications will increasingly initiate transactions and coordinate economic activity; the Company will have access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms to implement its strategy; market conditions will permit the Company to acquire digital assets at acceptable prices and build positions as intended; NEAR's technology roadmap will be developed and adopted substantially as described; and the Company can safely custody its digital assets.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in the Company's strategy or business plans; Bitcoin, Solana, NEAR or other digital assets held by the Company may decline significantly in value or lose relevance; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory guidance applicable to crypto assets in Canada and other jurisdictions; risks related to the custody, security, loss or theft of digital assets; technological, network and cybersecurity risks affecting underlying blockchains; adoption of artificial intelligence and autonomous agents in digital-asset markets may not occur as anticipated or at all; cross-chain infrastructure and chain-abstraction technologies may not achieve expected adoption; increased use of the NEAR network or related products may not result in increased demand for or value of the NEAR token; token issuance, staking economics, fee mechanisms or other elements of NEAR's token economics may change; the Company may not have access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms, or at all, to implement its strategy; market conditions may not permit the Company to acquire digital assets at acceptable prices or build positions as intended; risks related to concentration of the Company's assets in a limited number of digital assets; liquidity of digital-asset markets; competition from other blockchain networks and technologies; Solana, NEAR or other networks may not become important infrastructure for AI-related applications; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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