UPQODE's 2026 project slate shows a growing mix of work across staffing, senior living, property management, caregiving, energy, and other service-sector businesses.

Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - UPQODE, a U.S. web design and development agency, has expanded its 2026 project work across B2B and service-sector clients, with launches spanning senior living, staffing, energy, property management and caregiving.

These include projects built on both WordPress and Webflow, reflecting a mix of websites that support recruiting, lead generation, content management and other operational needs alongside front-end design.

Blue Wave Energy is one example of UPQODE's 2026 project work across service-sector businesses.

Image source: DesignRush.



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One example is Blue Wave Energy, a three-month Webflow project focused on responsive implementation, structured content management, navigation and room for future content expansion.

UPQODE also launched a 145-page WordPress site for HireQuest Direct, an on-demand staffing franchise with more than 120 U.S. locations. The project included a HubSpot form, an API-powered job board and a Termly Pro Cookie Solution.

The agency's work for Lasso Communities included a WordPress redesign for a property management company serving residential and senior living communities. The project used a scalable template system, a flexible CMS structure and integrations supporting lead generation and operational workflows.

Moreover, UPQODE rebuilt Homethrive, a family caregiving platform, on WordPress in 2026 with 116 pages and integrations for forms and cookie management.

The projects reflect a growing share of web work where content management, integrations, accessibility and operational requirements carry as much weight as visual presentation.

"More of the websites we're building have to support real business processes, not just explain what a company does," said Nicolae Pasecinic, CEO of UPQODE. "A staffing company needs job data to move properly, a senior living business needs clear pathways for residents and families, and service companies need systems that can grow with them."

"We expect more of our work to move in that direction as businesses ask their websites to handle more of the operational side of the customer experience."

For more information about the agency, visit UPQODE.com.

About UPQODE

UPQODE is a leading US web design and digital development agency. Originally recognized for its strong presence in real estate web design, the agency continues to deliver top-notch results and prioritize customer satisfaction across all industries. Its services include web design, web development, corporate website design, digital marketing, SEO, eCommerce development, and long-term maintenance ensuring modern, high-performing websites for businesses of every size.

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