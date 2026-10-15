Oak Ridge, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - LIS Technologies Inc. ("LIST" or "the Company"), a company developing the only U.S.-origin and patented advanced laser uranium enrichment technology, today announced that the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved LIST's Standard Practice Procedures Plan (SPPP) for its Test Demonstration Facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. This approval follows LIST's initial SPPP submission on February 11, 2026.

The submitted SPPP described the proposed security procedures and controls for LIST's state-of-the-art Test Demonstration Facility's "closed area" to safeguard classified matter associated with its proprietary, U.S.-based laser enrichment process, CRISLA-4G. The NRC has deemed the submitted SPPP to be in accordance with the requirements of Title 10 of the Code of Federal Regulations (10 CFR) Part 25, 10 CFR Part 95, and 32 CFR Part 117.

Furthermore, the proposed SPPP was found to provide reasonable assurance that LIST will adequately protect classified matter and sensitive information in its possession, leading to its approval.

"Approval of our SPPP brings us one step closer to licensing a full-capacity laser-based uranium enrichment facility," said Julie Olivier, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Licensing of LIS Technologies Inc. "We are pleased with this approval and look forward to moving ahead."

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Granted U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Approval of Standard Practice Procedures Plan for its State-of-the-Art Demonstration Facility in Oak Ridge, TN.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12104/319158_46d2493324a388e3_002full.jpg

"This is an incredible achievement for the entire LIST team that enables us to channel our focus on the next step of obtaining a possessing facility security clearance for our Oak Ridge, TN state-of-the-art Test Demonstration Facility," said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. "Our goal is to make LIST the nation's leader in nuclear laser enrichment innovation, and we believe this NRC approval reflects the high quality of the team we have built as we look to support the revitalization of the United States domestic enrichment capabilities."

This approval comes shortly after LIST reached another major milestone by accepting its first shipment of uranium hexafluoride (UF6) at its Test Demonstration Facility, as announced on October 8, 2026, and builds upon LIST's receipt of a key Radioactive Material License from the State of Tennessee in late 2025. The SPPP will take full effect upon the completion of a successful NRC operational readiness review.

"After decades working in laser enrichment, I know how carefully the NRC reviews these plans, so this approval means a great deal," said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies Inc. "It tells us the procedures protecting our Test Demonstration Facility's closed area are sound. The path to a facility security clearance runs through exactly this kind of demonstrated discipline, and clearing that bar is a necessary step toward taking our CRISLA technology from demonstration to commercial nuclear fuel production, as part of Project F.U.E.L. (Future Uranium Enrichment with Lasers)."

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a broad range of potential applications, including being the only U.S. origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, and potential advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. We believe the LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. We believe LIST employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," meaning statements related to future events or possibilities, which may impact LIST's expected future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements can often contain words such as "contemplate," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "explore," "plans," "future," "aim," "goal," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning, although forward-looking statements may be denoted by other terms. In this press release, forward-looking statements related to the anticipated benefits to LIST of the NRC's approval of LIST's SPPP and other statements regarding LIST's business and operational plans and goals, including with respect to developing its Test Demonstration Facility. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following, which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of the global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filings; (ii) our ability to obtain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan; (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology; (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies, including by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and (v) other risks and uncertainties associated with operating a pre-revenue, developing business in a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry. Notably, only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIST be able to make realistic economic predictions for a commercial uranium enrichment facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The factors listed above may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319158