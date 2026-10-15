Ledger Atom is a security and privacy device that runs your everyday apps, purpose-built to protect your most sensitive digital value, in a world where AI is challenging cybersecurity and authenticity at an unprecedented level.

Ledger, the global leader in secure infrastructure for digital ownership, today unveiled Ledger Atom, a security and privacy device that runs your everyday apps, purpose-built to help protect your money, your AI agent approvals, and your privacy. The innovative architecture of Ledger Atom, leveraging Android open source alongside Ledger OS, Ledger's proprietary security-first operating system running on a secure element chip, allows you to approve sensitive actions in a secure environment while using all your everyday apps on a single device.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015445765/en/

Ledger has launched Ledger Atom, a security and privacy device that runs your everyday apps, purpose-built to help protect your money, your AI agent approvals, and your privacy.

Your phone is not secure, and threats targeting it are escalating; mobile zero-days nearly doubled year over year in 2025, and commercial spyware vendors were the largest users of zero-days for the first time on record, concentrating on mobile devices and browsers1. Over $11 billion in 2025 alone was lost to cybercrime2. Crypto software wallet compromises in 2025 reached 158,000 cases involving at least 80,000 unique victims3

Ledger Atom is not designed to replace your phone, but to secure you where your phone cannot. It's built to give you peace of mind when interacting with your most sensitive digital value, to help protect you from malware, software vulnerabilities, zero days, and deepfakes. It's also the most capable Ledger signer to date; it connects directly and securely to exchanges like Kraken, lets you manage AI agents through OpenClaw, and protects your private communications with single-message encryption through third-party messaging applications.

Ledger Atom delivers a secure device through a dual operating-system architecture: Ledger OS provides the secure foundation and direct connectivity to secure dapps, while leveraging Android open source for the reach and utility of everyday apps. The device switches between Standard and Secure Mode automatically, controlled by a FPGA chip that bridges the two architectures. The secure bar at the top of the device informs the user what mode they're in, and the underlying architecture is built to prevent Standard Mode and everyday apps from seeing or interfering with Secure Mode operations.

"In a world where AI lets attackers target anyone, digital freedom is no longer a nice-to-have. It is a requirement," said Pascal Gauthier, Chairman and CEO of Ledger. "For twelve years, we protected your money. Ledger Atom protects everything you own online: your money, your identity, your words, and the agents acting in your name. It runs your everyday apps, and with Ledger Connectivity, any app or website connects directly to your Ledger, with nothing in the middle. For the moments that matter, the final approval is you. Without ownership, you are not free."

Your AI Agents, In Your Control

The growth of AI Agents brings significant, inherent security and privacy risks. Agents need access to your identity and payment information to do their job, but with that access comes risk of data exfiltration, costly mistakes, and permission escalation attacks.

Building on the open-source Ledger Agent Stack, Ledger announced Ledger Agent Intent, which applies the same hardware-enforced control used for digital assets to AI agents. Agents can read and propose actions without holding a user's private keys but Ledger Agent Intent is designed so that every sensitive action must be physically approved on your Ledger Atom device or your compatible Ledger signer before it executes. Ledger Agent Intent will work best on Ledger Atom devices, and is available today for compatible Ledger signers.

Ledger Agent Intent is designed to be easy to implement into agentic platforms. Announced today at Ledger Op3n, it will be directly integrated with OpenClaw. On day one users will be able to register their OpenClaw agents and securely authorize actions directly on their Ledger Atom device, and the OpenClaw application will be preloaded on the device.

The Full Secure Wallet Payments Experience

For the first time, one device acts as the interface and signer for Ledger Wallet. Ledger Atom can initiate transactions through the Ledger Wallet app, and you can approve through Secure Mode. You can send crypto through the Ledger Wallet app, and buy, sell, swap, and earn yield with the third-party services accessible via Ledger Wallet**, with transactions signed securely and directly on its Trusted Display.

Kraken, Payward's flagship exchange, is exploring support for Ledger Atom ahead of its launch. Kraken clients who access their account on Ledger Atom would be able to review and Clear Sign transactions on the Trusted Display. This work builds on the collaboration Payward and Ledger announced in September to expand support for Ledger devices on Kraken, and give Ledger Wallet users access to industry-leading infrastructure for buying, selling, and swapping crypto and xStocks***.

At Ledger Op3n, Solana Mobile announced Ledger as its first hardware expansion partner. The new Seeker app is planned to be preinstalled on every Ledger Atom, and gives users the best of both worlds: access to the Solana dApp Store and the world of Solana, with the hardware expertise of Ledger. The Seeker app will bring the core Solana Mobile experience to Ledger's hardware security model, enabling Ledger Atom users to:

Connect to the Solana ecosystem on day one. The Seeker app is planned to be preloaded and featured on Ledger Atom's home screen.

The Seeker app is planned to be preloaded and featured on Ledger Atom's home screen. Approve securely. Signing and approvals in the Seeker app will happen in Ledger Atom's Secure Mode, so the transaction users confirm is the one they sign.

Signing and approvals in the Seeker app will happen in Ledger Atom's Secure Mode, so the transaction users confirm is the one they sign. Discover apps. The Solana dApp Store is planned to be built in, with dApps from Seeker planned to come to Ledger Atom, spanning trading, payments, gaming, AI, and more.****

Private Secure, Now And Post-Quantum

Ledger Atom will contain Ledger's most advanced anti-tampering and tamper-evident solutions to date. It starts with the packaging, which will feature new measures to help prevent unauthorized opening. On the device itself, new methods will be included to help detect if the enclosure has been opened or display removed, and particular measures will be included to help sensitive hardware such as the Secure Element, MCU and FPGA resist tampering.

Ledger has always believed that privacy is a fundamental human right. Ledger Atom is built for those who value security and privacy, and that now extends to messaging. Ledger Atom will support GPG/OpenPGP, allowing users to encrypt a message before sending it through the application of their choice. The messaging application never sees the unencrypted version, which is only available when Ledger OS takes over. Messages can then be decrypted on another Ledger Atom device in Secure Mode, providing privacy and security.

Cyber50, an AI-driven cybersecurity company focused on building resilient digital infrastructure, is collaborating with Ledger to explore how Ledger Atom's hardware-backed security can support secure communications for organizations across the region. Cyber enabled fraud and phishing was identified by CEOs as one of the three most concerning cyber risks for organizations in 20264, highlighting the need for hardware-backed infrastructure.

Ledger Atom also includes a hardware privacy switch; a physical switch that cuts power to the cameras and microphone at the circuit level. This is not a software setting that can be bypassed, but a hardware level mechanism that cuts power to the cameras and microphone, so software cannot turn them on. Whenever you're in Secure Mode, cameras and microphone are cut in hardware automatically, regardless of the switch.

Ledger Atom is quantum-ready. It's designed to outlast today's encryption, compatible with the NIST post-quantum standards, with post-quantum cryptography accelerated in the secure hardware itself. Ledger OS is engineered for the next decade of threats, and the Ledger Atom device's encryption layer integrates post-quantum protocols for private, verified communication.

1 Google Threat Intelligence: 2025 Zero-Days in Review 2 FBI IC3 Annual Report 3 Crypto hacks hit $3.4 billion in 2025, attacks on individual wallets rise: Chainalysis 4 WEF Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026

Availability

Ledger Atom is expected to be available in Summer 2027. Reservations are open now at $849 for a limited number of Founder's Edition units, with a $100 fully refundable deposit to be placed on order. Orders placed after launch will be priced at $899. Those who reserve a device are eligible to receive a $50 Bitcoin voucher and three months of Ledger Recover for free at launch, with more partner offers to come. These will be the first Ledger Atom units shipped when it becomes available.*

For more information on Ledger Atom, and to place a deposit on a Founder's Edition, visit here.

ABOUT LEDGER

Founded in 2014, LEDGER is the global leader in secure infrastructure for digital ownership. Ledger Wallet, the all-in-one crypto app, offers a complete, secure platform where users can securely buy, sell, swap, spend, and earn rewards** with their crypto, secured by the iconic Ledger signers. With more than 8 million signers sold in 165+ countries and 10+ languages, Ledger is the trusted solution for individuals to exercise digital ownership, portfolio management, and control. Almost 30% of BTC and more than 30% of Dollar stablecoins held by retail investors is secured by Ledger.

Ledger is secure by design. Its world-renowned white-hat security team, Ledger Donjon, is a crucial resource for securing the entire digital asset space. With billions lost yearly to hacks, scams, and mismanagement, Ledger's uncompromising security brings peace of mind and true control over their assets to its community.

Don't buy "a hardware wallet." Use the Ledger Wallet app with your Ledger signer.

LEDGER, LEDGER WALLET, LEDGER NANO, and LEDGER ATOM are trademarks owned by Ledger SAS

* Delivery of Ledger Atom is subject to obtaining applicable product certifications, and in particular FCC certification in the US. Full terms here. Ledger Recover is provided by Coincover and requires a paid subscription. Auto-renews as a paid subscription following the free period unless cancelled. T&Cs apply.

** Yield and rewards are not guaranteed. Ledger is a technology provider and does not provide financial advice. Crypto transaction services are provided by third-party providers. Ledger provides no advice or recommendations on use of these third-party services.

***xStocks are issued by Backed Assets. xStocks are not available in the US and other restricted jurisdictions. Eligibility details are published by Backed Assets. Ledger is a technology provider and provides no financial or investment advice.

****App availability depends on certifications and licences and will be confirmed before your device ships. Third-party apps are provided by their developers, not by Ledger.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015445765/en/

Contacts:

ledger@150bond.com