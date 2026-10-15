The new initiative gives mobile product teams access to a focused review of their current user acquisition setup with ROCKAPP experts.

Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - ROCKAPP, a mobile growth partner, has opened UA Health Check, a complimentary diagnostic initiative for companies developing mobile products. The project will run from October 1 to October 31, 2026. It is designed for teams that want an expert view of their current user acquisition setup before increasing budgets, expanding into new traffic sources, or making broader campaign changes.

Each Health Check is built around acquisition challenges faced by clients. ROCKAPP experts review the available campaign context and identify the areas that deserve priority attention. Depending on the case, the discussion can focus on campaign structure, creative testing, traffic quality, measurement, or the next stage of acquisition growth.

The format draws on recurring situations ROCKAPP sees in mobile performance. Campaigns often reach a point where the next decision becomes harder to evaluate from headline metrics alone. A familiar source may start behaving differently after a budget increase, creative performance can change faster at higher volume, or traffic quality may vary more widely across the available inventory.

"When CPI moves, teams react, and they should. But price is only half of the economics; the conversion behind those installs is the other half, and we manage them together. Every shift on either side is a question to close - a cheaper install with a weaker conversion, or a better conversion that came from a narrower audience. Answer those before the next budget step, not after" said Rikhard Shmidt, Head of Sales at ROCKAPP.

The initiative follows the logic of the ROCKAPP Growth Framework, the company's proprietary methodology for managing user acquisition. Business priorities define the focus of the review, while campaign data helps narrow the discussion to the part of the acquisition setup that currently has the greatest impact on performance.

The session is intended to give teams a clearer view of their next acquisition decision. ROCKAPP experts help identify the area that requires closer attention and discuss practical directions for further testing or optimization based on the information available during the review.

UA Health Check is open to mobile product teams working across different verticals and acquisition environments. Companies can bring a specific campaign question or use the session to review the current setup before the next stage of growth.

Teams can already book a complimentary UA Health Check for a date between October 1 and October 31: Book a complimentary UA Health Check with ROCKAPP here.

About ROCKAPP:

ROCKAPP is a mobile growth partner helping companies with mobile products build high-performing user acquisition systems. The company works across In-App, DSP, Social, OEM, and Retargeting, combining performance media buying with in-house creative production, analytics, and anti-fraud expertise.

Its proprietary ROCKAPP Growth Framework structures acquisition around business goals, campaign testing, and transparent decision-making.

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