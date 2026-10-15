SciBase has secured first US payer coverage with major insurance company, aims for global lead in non-invasive skin assessment

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, previously announced it received its first medical policy from a private insurance company. For a medtech company, this is one of the milestones that matters most: it means insurers now recognize the company's non-invasive skin assessment technology as a covered, reimbursable procedure.SciBase wants to become the world leader in non-invasive, high-precision skin assessment for cancer detection and skin barrier evaluation. Our long-term ambition, as previously communicated: a significant share of a market worth roughly $1 billion, at a gross margin target of 75%.

The medical policy represents more than the addition of a new payer. It begins to address one of the principal constraints on U.S. commercial scale and creates a pathway to convert established clinical adoption into broader reimbursed utilization.

SciBase has already established a strong commercial momentum in the United States without broad private payer reimbursement. The addition of coverage expands the number of dermatology practices and patients that can get access to Nevisense.

The decision from the first private payer marks a major milestone in SciBase's U.S. commercialization strategy and changes the reimbursement landscape for Nevisense.

"We have continued to strengthen Nevisense's position within both the skin cancer and skin barrier segments during both this and the last year. Several clinical studies and collaborations validate the value Nevisense adds and we see increased interest in the US as well as in other markets," said Pia Renaudin CEO of SciBase. "The first medical policy is a defining milestone for SciBase and an important step forward in the development of our U.S. business and means we can now start scaling and thus improve patients' lives."

Pia adds: "This is an important step towards reaching our ambition to become the global leader in non-invasive, high-precision skin assessment for cancer detection and skin barrier evaluation, with the ambition of capturing a significant share of a $1billion market."

Nevisense is a non-invasive technology and clinicians get an objective, high-precision reading that can help diagnose skin cancer earlier and assess the skin barrier more reliably. For patients, that means fewer unnecessary procedures and for clinics, faster decisions.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, and interest in skin barrier health keeps growing. Combined, the segments are worth an estimated $1 billion. With our business model of recurring revenue, we underpin the 75% gross margin target and keep the growth sustainable.

What the policy covers

Under the policy, EIS is considered medically necessary when a dermatologist is evaluating a clinically atypical suspicious pigmented lesion and is considering a biopsy.

The procedure is reported with CPT code 0658T and the key criteria include:

Melanoma is part of the differential diagnosis

The lesion is on the trunk or extremities and measures 2 mm to 20 mm

The patient is 18 or older

The lesion is not on a mucosal surface, palm, sole or nail, and is not ulcerated, bleeding or recently traumatized

The device is FDA-approved and used by a dermatologist trained in clinical and dermoscopic evaluation of pigmented lesions

In support of its position, the payer cites the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines for Cutaneous Melanoma (Version 2.2026), which list EIS among technologies that may aid detection of new primary melanoma, and American Academy of Dermatology guidance on emerging noninvasive diagnostics.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 8 588 68 570, E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4409427/4319901.pdf PR US payer SciBase

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