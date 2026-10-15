Prevalent AI Limited: Prevalent AI appoints ISTARI's JD Sherry as Chief Revenue Officer to drive global expansion

Appointment will support growing demand across key regions as Prevalent AI's use cases expand from cybersecurity into the wider AI context platform market

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevalent AI , an accelerating leader in AI-powered enterprise context, has appointed JD Sherry as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Sherry will lead the company's global go-to-market organization across sales, marketing, and partnerships, building its capacity to meet accelerating demand, particularly in the US.

Demand for trusted enterprise context is growing as organizations deploy AI agents that need accurate, continuously updated information to reliably operate. Gartner estimates the market for AI context platforms at $28 billion in 2026, rising to $78 billion by 2030, and expects most enterprises running agents in production to standardize on a dedicated context platform by 2028.1

"AI agents need accurate data and a clear understanding of the organization they are acting for. Too often, that foundation is fragmented or incomplete," said Paul Stokes, CEO and co-founder of Prevalent AI. "We provide the trusted context that gives teams and agents the confidence to make decisions. JD already knows Prevalent AI well, as an investor and board member through ISTARI. With his experience in advising boards and security leaders on cyber resilience, he is the right person to take our Knowledge Graph beyond cybersecurity into the wider enterprise."

Sherry joins from ISTARI, where he was Managing Partner and Global Head of Sales, advising executive leadership teams and boards on cyber resilience. He has a career spanning nearly three decades in cybersecurity and has served on the boards of several ISTARI portfolio companies, guiding product development and go-to-market growth, including Prevalent AI, in which ISTARI has been an investor in since 2021. Prior to ISTARI, Sherry was Chief Strategy Officer and CRO at Remediant, Inc., and has held leadership roles at Optiv, Cavirin and Trend Micro.

"AI agents are only as reliable as the context beneath them," said Sherry. "As a board member and investor, I have worked closely with Paul and the leadership team and have seen first-hand how Prevalent AI built that foundation, profitably and on customer revenue alone. Demand now reaches well beyond security, and I am joining to help more organizations around the world put it to work."

The appointment follows Prevalent AI's recent $22 million growth investment from Integrity Growth Partners . It was the first primary capital raised in the company's nine-year history and is funding global expansion, a deeper leadership team and the continued extension of its Data Fabric and Knowledge Graph beyond cybersecurity into wider use cases that require the same trusted enterprise context.

Since 2017, Prevalent AI's Data Fabric has resolved fragmented data from hundreds of sources into a continuously updated Knowledge Graph for some of the world's largest and most regulated organizations. Customers typically start with cybersecurity use cases such as exposure and vulnerability management, controls monitoring and insider threat, then apply the same data models in IT, financial services and business operations.

"As a shareholder in Prevalent AI since 2021, we have seen the company earn the trust of many of the world's most complex organizations," said Rossa Shanks, CEO, ISTARI. "We are pleased to see JD lead its next phase of growth."

About Prevalent AI

Prevalent AI is an AI-powered data fabric company that provides the organizational context enterprises need to securely operate, reliably deploy AI, and make decisions with confidence. Founded by alumni of GCHQ, Prevalent AI continuously cleans, connects and contextualizes fragmented enterprise data into a sovereign knowledge graph, giving teams and AI systems the trusted context they need to operate reliably at scale. Proven first in cybersecurity, where fragmented data creates immediate operational risk, the platform now supports financial crime analysis, operational intelligence, compliance and enterprise AI initiatives from the same underlying foundation.

Prevalent AI works with global banks, telcos and critical national infrastructure operators. Headquartered in London, the company supports customers across some of the world's most complex and highly regulated industries. For more information, visit www.prevalent.ai.

Media contact

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PrevalentAI@watersagency.com



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1 Gartner, Market Overview for AI Context Platforms, 13 August 2026