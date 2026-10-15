OMP and Eastman Chemical Show Decision Velocity in Practice at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2026

In the customer session, speakers cover connected planning horizons and the operating model changes that enabled faster decisions with a new supply chain planning solution.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / OMP, a leader in AI-powered supply chain planning, is bringing Eastman to the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2026 in Denver, CO (November 2-3) to showcase decision velocity in practice. The global specialty materials company will show how it connected its long-term, mid-term, and short-term planning horizons into one cycle.

Eastman on connecting its planning horizons

In a session at the summit, Sachin Kothari, Manager IBP Excellence at Eastman, and Abhi Patel, Chief Business Operations Officer at OMP, will explain how Eastman moved from three planning horizons that each ran on their own schedule to one connected cycle linking long-, mid-, and short-term planning on a shared view of the value chain. The session also covers what got in the way of the shift and closes with the impact Eastman measured, along with recommendations for supply chain leaders whose planning still relies on handoffs.

Meet OMP and explore planning transformation for decision velocity

OMP will be on-site throughout the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2026 (Nov 2-3) at booth 205, showing how Unison Planning and UnisonIQ help organizations move toward always-on, decision-centric supply chain orchestration. See how integrated planning, enhanced by the latest AI advancements, drives faster scenario evaluation, stronger collaboration, and measurable business results.

Sessions at a glance

Eastman session

Title: One planning cycle: How Eastman connected horizons to improve decision velocity

One planning cycle: How Eastman connected horizons to improve decision velocity Speakers: Sachin Kothari, Manager, IBP Excellence, Eastman Abhi Patel, Chief Business Operations Officer, OMP

When: Monday, November 2, 2026, 4:45 PM MST

To see where you can meet OMP next, visit our events calendar.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning.

Solution and product inquiries

Contact OMP

+32 3 650 22 11

Media inquiries

Kira Perdue (Carabiner) - kperdue@c-linkcommunications.com

SOURCE: OMP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/omp-and-eastman-show-decision-velocity-in-practice-at-gartner-sup-1236764