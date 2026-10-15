Copley Taps Former Toast and HubSpot Exec to Scale the First AI Operating System for Demand Engineering

Lou Orfanos' appointment as CEO signals the company's next growth phase to expand its AI operating system for planning, launching, and improving B2B ad campaigns.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Copley , the frontier AI operating system built for performance marketing by ex-Klaviyo and Salesforce operators, today announced the appointment of Lou Orfanos as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes as Copley expands beyond AI ad creation into Demand Engineering, a new approach to building and managing B2B campaigns. Co-founder David Henriquez, who has led the company as CEO, will become Chief Product Officer, focusing on advancing the platform and deepening customer relationships.

Orfanos most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Toast, where he led its core restaurant and commerce business. Before that, he was General Manager and Vice President of Product at HubSpot, overseeing product lines spanning sales, service, and commerce. He also held roles at LogMeIn, Localytics, and Monitor Group.

For the past two years, Orfanos advised Copley as the company built its content generation and optimization platform for consumer e-commerce brands - a market where every piece of creative is measured against revenue. That work produced Traits, Copley's proprietary content labeling model, which gives companies an AI-powered understanding of which creative attributes drive performance and lets generative AI use those same signals to create and edit content. What began as a tool for e-commerce quickly revealed a larger opportunity: B2B companies face the same content problem with greater complexity and fewer answers.

"I've watched the team build toward this moment and leading Copley now is an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Orfanos. "Sales has GTM engineers, AI companies have forward deployed engineers, and marketing is next. Copley has built the harness that makes demand engineering possible, empowering small teams, startups, and marketing agencies to run complex end-to-end campaigns that used to take a whole department."

Demand generation has long relied on separate tools and teams for research, creative, and advertising, making it hard to move quickly or see which ideas actually drive revenue. General-purpose AI can produce ads, but it lacks the customer context and performance history to guide a full program.

Copley brings that work into one platform, powered by a first-of-its-kind harness purpose-built for AI agents and customers to work side by side. Customers, typically marketers or startup founders, set a goal and choose the personas and concepts to pursue. Copley's agents handle audience recommendations, creative, launching, and ongoing performance optimization. Integrations with leading social advertising platforms such as Meta, Google, ChatGPT, LinkedIn, Reddit, and X allow them to manage all their channels in one place, while integrations to HubSpot and Salesforce trace closed-won deals back to the creative that sourced them, so teams know exactly what's working and where to focus next. A human stays in control throughout, directing concepts up front and approving everything before it goes live.

"Copley took us from a brand-new marketing idea to seven figures in ARR in six months, and it's responsible for 98.5% of that revenue," said Chathri Ali, CEO of Accel Health . "Our team set the strategy and approved every ad. Copley's agents did the rest, and showed us exactly which creative was turning into closed deals."

"The best demand gen leaders already think like engineers, but haven't had a system built for their entire workflow until now," said Henriquez. "Copley learns from every campaign and recalibrates over time, so our customers' results compound. Adding Lou to the team is an incredible opportunity to bring on a proven leader who deeply understands our space and is passionate about the opportunity ahead for our customers."

Learn more at https://copley.com/ .

ABOUT COPLEY:

Copley is a frontier AI operating system for Demand Engineering, giving B2B marketing teams the power to plan, launch, and improve ads from one platform. Built by former Klaviyo and Salesforce operators, Copley connects customer insights with creative direction and ties performance to revenue through integrations with HubSpot and Salesforce. Its agents handle campaign execution while marketers direct the strategy and approve everything before launch. Copley helps startups and marketing agencies run demand programs that once required an entire department. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://copley.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT: Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: Copley

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/copley-taps-former-toast-and-hubspot-exec-to-scale-the-first-ai-o-1236765