Elite Tree Care Completes 10-Day Tornado Relief Cleanup at Indiana's Sand Creek Country Club

A seven-arborist crew traveled roughly 700 miles from Pennsylvania to clear fallen trees and prune damaged limbs on the club's 27-hole course

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Elite Tree Care, a family-owned tree care company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, completed a 10-day tornado relief and emergency storm damage cleanup at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, Indiana. Hired by the club, the company sent seven arborists and heavy equipment, traveling roughly 700 miles, to remove fallen and uprooted trees and prune broken limbs on a 27-hole golf course.

The project brought the Pennsylvania crew to Sand Creek Country Club for a recovery effort that required more than debris removal. Clearing the course meant addressing immediate tree hazards while protecting the grounds and preserving trees that could remain part of the landscape.

Elite Tree Care mobilized a 24-inch chipper, chip truck, 92-foot aerial lift, track loader, and articulating loader for the assignment. Transporting the crew and equipment to an out-of-state property required planning for a sustained, 10-day operation, with the equipment supporting different stages of removal, handling, and cleanup.

The crew's work began with removing fallen and uprooted trees that posed hazards, then progressed hole by hole across the course. The track loader and articulating loader helped move large trees and heavy sections of wood while limiting disturbance to the turf. The 24-inch chipper processed branches and suitable woody debris on site, while the chip truck collected chipped material for removal.

Work also extended above ground level. The 92-foot aerial lift provided access to broken limbs high in the canopy, allowing the crew to prune damaged branches from standing trees. That work supported the project's preservation goal of removing damaged material without unnecessarily removing trees that could be retained.

At a private golf club, storm recovery also requires coordination around access, equipment movement, and the goal of reopening play. The scope of the Sand Creek assignment called for clearing all 27 holes while keeping attention on the grounds that would remain after the equipment departed. Heavy debris had to be moved, overhead damage addressed, and work areas cleared as part of a connected recovery process.

The project illustrates the demands severe storms can place on properties with extensive tree canopies. Golf courses, homeowners associations, office parks, and institutional campuses may face numerous damaged trees at once, creating a need for crews with the staffing, equipment, and arboricultural knowledge to manage both removal and preservation.

Pruning by ISA Certified Arborists is an important part of that recovery. Removing broken branches can address hazards, but inappropriate pruning can weaken a tree. Professional assessment helps determine which damaged trees can be retained and what pruning is appropriate for their condition.

For commercial property managers, contractor qualifications also extend beyond equipment and crew capacity. Elite Tree Care is fully bonded and insured, credentials that matter when evaluating contractors for work involving heavy machinery, large trees, and shared-use properties.

Property owners and facility managers can find additional information about Elite Tree Care's storm damage remediation services by visiting the company's website .

About Elite Tree Care

Elite Tree Care is a family-owned tree care and plant health care company based in West Chester, PA. The company has served residential and commercial clients throughout Chester County and Southeastern Pennsylvania for more than 25 years. Its team includes ISA Certified Arborists, members of the International Society of Arboriculture, and Pennsylvania Certified and Licensed Applicators. Elite Tree Care is fully bonded and insured, with 24-hour emergency service available seven days a week.

For more information, visit www.EliteTreeCare.com or call 610-935-2279.

CONTACT

Cale Shumaker

Owner

610-935-2279

SOURCE: Elite Tree Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/elite-tree-care-completes-10-day-tornado-relief-cleanup-at-india-1236842