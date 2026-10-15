Candescent Expands Its Marketplace with Memcyco to Deliver Preemptive Protection Against Account Takeover, Phishing and Digital Impersonation

Memcyco's real-time fraud protection capabilities strengthen Candescent's Identity, Fraud and Security offerings by helping financial institutions detect and disrupt attacks before fraud occurs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Candescent, defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today announced the general availability of Memcyco through the Candescent Marketplace. Memcyco delivers preemptive fraud protection designed to detect and disrupt account takeover (ATO), phishing and digital impersonation attacks before credentials are misused, sessions are compromised or funds are moved.

Much of an attack happens before a customer or member even reaches the login screen. Memcyco gives banks and credit unions the capability to get an early look at who's been exposed, which devices look suspicious and where impersonation is happening, extending fraud prevention upstream with earlier detection and real-time disruption.

The addition of Memcyco within Candescent's Marketplace expands Candescent's growing ecosystem of Identity, Fraud and Security partners and supports the company's vision of delivering intelligent, orchestrated security experiences that reduce risk without introducing unnecessary friction for consumers, businesses and financial institutions.

Stopping fraud before it reaches the login screen

As part of its availability through the Candescent Marketplace, Memcyco will be accessible to eligible Candescent clients, with support for SSO web and mobile environments. Agentless deployment to end-user devices is designed to be quick with no disruption to customer or member activity or business continuity.

Through the Candescent Marketplace, financial institutions can:

Protect users while they are on fake sites (identifying exposed users, displaying warnings, redirecting them or disabling data entry)

Feed attackers marked decoy data (protecting real account holder data and exposing attackers when they reuse the decoys)

Identify attacker devices before real users are involved (using proactively planted "Canary Credentials" to reveal the device when reused)

Recognize malicious devices persistently (continuing to identify them despite IP changes or cleared cookies)

Strengthen existing controls in real time (Push API automatically feeds Memcyco intelligence into fraud, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems, thus enabling earlier, better-informed action

Monitor for fake sites and lookalike domains

Detect credential stuffing and brute-force attempts

Score session risk to flag suspicious logins

Provide incident dashboards and investigation workflows

Take down fake sites and apps

These capabilities can help financial institutions better detect and disrupt scams, phishing campaigns and account takeover attempts before attackers can successfully use stolen credentials or cause downstream fraud. Memcyco complements existing fraud, authentication and brand-protection controls by adding real-time visibility earlier in the attack journey before attack activity reaches the login, authentication or transaction stage.

Benefits for financial institutions and their account holders

"Account takeover, phishing and digital impersonation are increasingly difficult to combat because much of the attack activity begins before customers or members ever reach the login screen," said Gareth Gaston, Chief Product Officer of Candescent. "With Memcyco, we're giving banks and credit unions an upstream layer of protection that identifies exposed users, suspicious devices and active impersonation attempts in real time while preserving the seamless experiences their customers and members expect."

Memcyco's solutions support Candescent's strategy to create a unified Identity and Fraud ecosystem that combines intelligent orchestration, continuous verification and risk-based decisioning across customer experiences.

"Account takeover doesn't start at login. By the time traditional controls see the resulting login or transaction, the customer may already have been deceived and their credentials compromised," said Israel Mazin, CEO of Memcyco. "Our partnership with Candescent gives financial institutions visibility earlier in that attack journey, when there is still an opportunity to intervene. Together, we're helping banks and credit unions move fraud prevention upstream without adding friction for legitimate customers."

By connecting signals across fake sites, suspicious devices, exposed users, compromised credentials and at-risk accounts, the Memcyco solution helps financial institutions close a critical visibility gap between upstream attack activity and internal fraud detection systems - all while prioritizing intervention, reducing fraud-handling costs, supporting compliance readiness and strengthening account holder confidence.

Availability and what's next

Memcyco is now generally available through the Candescent Marketplace for eligible financial institutions. To learn more about Memcyco, visit the Marketplace or contact your digital strategy manager to explore availability, implementation and next steps.

About Candescent: Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing more than 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

About Memcyco: Memcyco delivers preemptive protection to companies and their customers against account takeover (ATO), phishing, and AI-driven digital impersonation. By infiltrating the attack early, Memcyco shifts protection upstream and reduces the organization's window of exposure by intervening at critical points along the attack timeline. This provides companies with real-time visibility and protection, enabling them to disrupt attacks before damage occurs. With its agentless deployment and rapid time-to-value, Memcyco reduces fraud-related losses, strengthens compliance readiness, and safeguards digital trust. For more information, visit www.memcyco.com .

Media Contact:

Ryleigh Bannister, Notably

ryleigh@notablypr.com

205-913-1369

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-expands-its-marketplace-with-memcyco-to-deliver-preemp-1236973