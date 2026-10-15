Medical Care Technologies Inc. Outlines Path to Scale AI-Powered Software Revenue After $250,000 First Agreement

Company Points to Four Active Tracks - Software Monetization, StrainScan Pro Outreach, Subsidiary Collectibles Flow, and Health Imaging R&D - as the Framework for Broader Commercial Growth

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today described the operating framework it is using to build on the first paid software agreement announced October 14.

That agreement is valued at up to $250,000, and the first payment has been initiated. It is the Company's first external enterprise level software revenue outside of its subsidiaries. Management views the agreement as evidence that the platform work funded by prior capital raises can now convert into commercial software income, and is organizing the rest of the business around the same objective: moving from development into paid use.

Four tracks are currently open:

Software commercialization

The October 14 agreement establishes the first external software revenue line. Execution under that agreement is underway. The Company is also evaluating additional software opportunities that fit the same deployment model. No additional agreements are being announced in this release.

StrainScan Pro

Enterprise demonstrations continue across agriculture, food distribution, and restaurant service. The platform is being shown as a configurable visual inspection layer for operators in markets the Company has previously described as multi-trillion and multi-hundred-billion dollar in scale. Feedback from those sessions is being used to refine workflows as the Company works toward first enterprise clients.

Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used

The subsidiaries completed an initial six-figure game-worn memorabilia sale to Topps, with Real Game Used providing photo-match authentication. Discussions continue on additional supply, including historic New York Knicks material following the franchise's 2026 championship. Those discussions are ongoing and have not closed.

Melanoma Scan Beta and Wound Monitoring

Both applications remain in active development. Melanoma Scan Beta continues to accept human-submitted images, with a new round of internal evaluation results expected on the corporate website in the near term. Wound Monitoring remains in internal technical evaluation following the results posted October 12. Neither application has regulatory clearance.

"The first software payment shows the build can produce revenue," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We now have a paid software agreement in motion, enterprise demonstrations running, subsidiary transactions with a major collectibles partner, and health imaging platforms advancing through testing. The objective is to grow revenue across those tracks. That is an objective, not a projection, and it is the direction the Company is executing toward."

The Company is not providing revenue guidance or share-price commentary. Progress on each track will be reported as it occurs.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding commercialization priorities, ongoing demonstrations, negotiations, and development timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-outlines-path-to-scale-ai-p-1237103