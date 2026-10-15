Coverage curation, broadcast clipping, and media intelligence in Slack: with 2.0, teams no longer do the work - they ask for it.

Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Agility PR Solutions, the enterprise-grade media intelligence platform for communications teams, today announced Agility Agent 2.0, a release that brings three new agentic capabilities to the platform: coverage curation, automated broadcast clipping, and media intelligence in Slack. All three work from plain-language prompts and are available now in the Agility platform.

The change in 2.0 is who does the work. Software has always done the heavy lifting in communications; users did the rest. With 2.0, the Agility Agent does the work itself: a team describes what it wants, and the Agent carries it out, with no steps to remember and no one's time spent in between. For communications teams, that returns hours to strategy and journalist relationships. For the executives they serve, it means receiving exactly what they need, as it happened, and media intelligence measured on the right material and nothing else. Every output remains grounded in Agility's licensed media dataset and is presented for review before it reaches stakeholders.

Agility Agent 2.0 builds on the Agility Agent introduced in June 2026, the first orchestrated agentic workflow in PR software: one prompt directing specialized agents through curation, synthesis, compilation, and delivery of a stakeholder-ready report. The release reflects Agility's approach to AI in communications: AI-native intelligence working across the all-in-one, enterprise-grade PR platform.

The Agility Agent is Agility's agentic AI. It turns a plain-language prompt into an executed workflow by directing specialized agents, each handling one step of the work, grounded in Agility's comprehensive dataset of more than 2 billion licensed media items indexed annually rather than the open web, with every output presented for review before it reaches stakeholders.

What's new in Agility Agent 2.0

Coverage curation: Automatically surfaces the most relevant mentions from any monitoring topic, ranks them by prominence or a team's own criteria, and handles tagging, filing to folders, and insights, delivering a C-suite-ready report.

Automated broadcast clipping: Every TV and radio mention included in a briefing trimmed to the on-air segment, with a contextual insight attached.

Media intelligence in Slack: Plain-language questions about coverage answered in-thread, grounded in Agility's comprehensive media dataset, not the open web.

Coverage Curation: Relevant Coverage, Identified and Acted On

Agility Agent 2.0 now curates a monitoring topic on a team's behalf. The team describes in plain language what counts as relevant to its brief - a brand as the subject of a story rather than a passing reference, a specific product line, a named executive - and the Agent applies that definition to every mention, ranks what qualifies by prominence or the team's own criteria, then carries out the actions the team has specified: tagging, filing to folders, generating an insight, and publishing to briefings, reports and an RSS feed. Relevance is defined by the client, so what reaches the team is a curated set built to its own requirements.

Intelligent Broadcast Insights: The Moment That Matters, Nothing Else

Agility Agent 2.0 now delivers every television and radio mention as the moment a brand was on air, with an insight attached that explains what was said and why it mattered. Executives receive ready-to-stream coverage, and the intelligence Agility generates reflects that moment alone, not the stories that aired around it.

Teams can let the Agent handle every broadcast mention in a briefing automatically or trigger and review each clip themselves. Either way, finding and trimming broadcast coverage by hand is no longer anyone's job.

Media Intelligence in Slack: Coverage Questions Answered in the Thread

Agility Agent 2.0 now works in Slack, bringing media intelligence directly into a client's Slack workspace. Teams can ask plain-language questions about their coverage and get answers in the thread, grounded in Agility's 2B+ licensed media items indexed annually, not the open web.

Anyone can get media insights directly in Slack, whether it's a sales leader prepping for a customer call, an executive getting ready for an earnings discussion, or a product team responding the morning a competitor makes an announcement. Ask a question, and the answer appears in the thread.

"With 2.0, the Agility Agent becomes a member of the team that does the work," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "Because the Agent answers in Slack, media intelligence is available across the entire organization."

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions delivers AI-native intelligence working across the all-in-one, enterprise-grade PR platform, unifying media relations, media monitoring, social listening, AI visibility, and media intelligence for enterprise and government, in-house PR teams, and PR agencies. That intelligence is led by the Agility Agent, which directs specialized agents from a single prompt. The platform is grounded in 2B+ licensed media items indexed annually and also includes a media database of 1.1M+ contacts maintained at 99.6% accuracy. Founded in 2003, Agility is recognized as a G2 Leader across multiple PR technology categories (Fall 2026). Learn more at agilitypr.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319027