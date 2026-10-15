Noble Head of Content Delia Rowland discusses third-party brand mentions, AI citations, and research into how repeated mentions affect brand visibility in AI search.
Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - DesignRush has released a new episode of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Delia Rowland, Head of Content at Noble, an AI search visibility platform.
Image caption: Headshot of Delia Rowland, Head of Content at Noble, featured on the DesignRush Podcast. Source: DesignRush.
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In a conversation with DesignRush Podcast host Kia Johnson, Rowland discussed how third-party publications influence AI-generated recommendations and what marketers can learn from Noble's research into brand visibility across AI search platforms.
Noble's research covering 79 brands found that a group of 27 brands with little to no AI search visibility rose from less than 1% visibility to approximately 19% within four weeks after securing at least four third-party mentions.
Rowland cautioned against treating that number as a guaranteed formula, and observed that brands with four to 20 mentions were more likely to maintain visibility gains than those with one to three mentions.
She also discussed why brand-owned content alone may not be enough to earn AI recommendations.
"85% of these sources that are being cited are third-party sources," she said.
The episode also covered how marketers can identify relevant publishers, track brand mentions separately from citations, and keep third-party content accurate as products and pricing change.
Overall, Rowland shared several ways businesses can approach AI search visibility:
- Examining citation frequency across AI platforms to identify publications that repeatedly appear in relevant answers
- Using sales transcripts and customer conversations to identify buyer questions worth testing across AI platforms
- Using self-reported attribution to understand whether customers discovered a brand through AI search and whether that visibility contributes to business inquiries or sales
Watch episode 157 on YouTube or listen on Spotify.
Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to be featured.
About Delia Rowland:
Delia Rowland is Head of Content at Noble, an AI search visibility platform. She specializes in research and content strategy, analyzing how third-party brand mentions influence AI-generated recommendations and helping businesses understand their visibility across AI search platforms.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact:
Name: Amore Watters, Content Marketing Director
Email: amore@designrush.com
Company Website: www.designrush.com
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