Noble Head of Content Delia Rowland discusses third-party brand mentions, AI citations, and research into how repeated mentions affect brand visibility in AI search.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - DesignRush has released a new episode of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Delia Rowland, Head of Content at Noble, an AI search visibility platform.





Image caption: Headshot of Delia Rowland, Head of Content at Noble, featured on the DesignRush Podcast. Source: DesignRush.

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In a conversation with DesignRush Podcast host Kia Johnson, Rowland discussed how third-party publications influence AI-generated recommendations and what marketers can learn from Noble's research into brand visibility across AI search platforms.

Noble's research covering 79 brands found that a group of 27 brands with little to no AI search visibility rose from less than 1% visibility to approximately 19% within four weeks after securing at least four third-party mentions.

Rowland cautioned against treating that number as a guaranteed formula, and observed that brands with four to 20 mentions were more likely to maintain visibility gains than those with one to three mentions.

She also discussed why brand-owned content alone may not be enough to earn AI recommendations.

"85% of these sources that are being cited are third-party sources," she said.

The episode also covered how marketers can identify relevant publishers, track brand mentions separately from citations, and keep third-party content accurate as products and pricing change.

Overall, Rowland shared several ways businesses can approach AI search visibility:

Examining citation frequency across AI platforms to identify publications that repeatedly appear in relevant answers

across AI platforms to identify publications that repeatedly appear in relevant answers Using sales transcripts and customer conversations to identify buyer questions worth testing across AI platforms

to identify buyer questions worth testing across AI platforms Using self-reported attribution to understand whether customers discovered a brand through AI search and whether that visibility contributes to business inquiries or sales

Watch episode 157 on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to be featured.

About Delia Rowland:

Delia Rowland is Head of Content at Noble, an AI search visibility platform. She specializes in research and content strategy, analyzing how third-party brand mentions influence AI-generated recommendations and helping businesses understand their visibility across AI search platforms.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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