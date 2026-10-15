An international research team developed an open-access image dataset to support visual navigation for autonomous PV cleaning robots under different soiling conditions. The dataset comprises 6,200 annotated images of solar panels, including clean images, synthetically generated contamination at five severity levels, and laboratory images of physically soiled modules. "The novelty of our research lies in developing a photovoltaic image dataset specifically for the visual navigation of cleaning robots, rather than conventional panel defect inspection," corresponding author Kumeresan A. Danapalasingam ...

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