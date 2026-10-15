UK energy company Octopus Energy has as unveiled Cosy Cooler, a compact indoor cooling unit designed to turn its Cosy heat pump heating system into a solution for residential air conditioning. The device uses chilled water supplied by a compatible Cosy heat pump to cool individual rooms, eliminating the need for a separate refrigerant-based indoor split air-conditioning system. It connects to existing radiator pipework, which the company says can simplify installation in homes already equipped with its heat pumps. "The portable Cosy Cooler is the size of a tall kitchen bin and plugs directly into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...