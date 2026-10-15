When payments become invoice-aware and supplier-aware, everything changes: smarter routing, stronger supplier relationships, unlocked working capital, and a single control panel to manage your payments.

Tungsten Automation today announced the launch of Pay+, an intelligent payment orchestration solution within its Invoice-to-Pay (I2P) platform. Building on the launch of InvoiceAgility+, Tungsten Automation's evolved, AI-powered I2P solution, Pay+ unifies AP and payments in a single, invoice-aware workflow. With Pay+, each payment is driven by the underlying invoice data, including information about the supplier, terms, relationship history, and risk profile, transforming each transaction into a smarter financial decision.

With context-aware payments orchestration, Pay+ automates pay run creation, execution, and reconciliation in a single control panel that integrates with best-in-breed global payments ecosystems.

This helps finance teams optimize working capital, making more informed decisions about when and how they pay, while maintaining the visibility, controls, and governance required for complex payment operations.

Every invoice holds intelligence that can make a payment more valuable. Pay+ puts that intelligence to work as InvoiceAgility+'s invoice-native payment orchestration layer, alongside Supplier+ enhancing supplier connectivity across the same flow.

As an intelligent hub for finance teams, Pay+ brings global payment execution, routing, controls, and reconciliation together in one connected experience. With fully configurable workflows and controls, teams can decide when and how to pay, select the most appropriate rails based on cost, speed, and risk, and use trusted invoice and supplier data to streamline reconciliation. This helps finance teams turn payments from an operational task into a more strategic lever for working capital and supplier relationships.

"Tungsten has long helped organizations understand, automate, and govern the documents that drive their operations. Pay+ is the next logical step: it completes the invoice-to-pay journey by bringing that document intelligence directly into payment orchestration. Invoice data intelligence gives every payment the context it needs, so finance teams can make smarter decisions about timing, rail, risk, and working capital, while maintaining the control and compliance they expect from Tungsten."

Danielle Weinblatt, Chief Product Officer, Tungsten Automation

Rather than transferring approved invoices into disconnected payment environments, Tungsten customers can extend their InvoiceAgility+ investment into invoice-native payment execution with Pay+. The combined solution keeps invoice-to-pay running as one continuous, AI-native flow, from capture and approval through to optimized payment and reconciliation. This helps teams maintain end-to-end visibility and control across the payment lifecycle, while providing suppliers with clearer payment status, more predictable timing, and flexible payment options.

"Innovation in B2B payments is not about putting another payments bolt-on at the end of an AP workflow. It is about invoice-aware AI-powered orchestration turning invoice intelligence into automated pay runs and reconciliation, optimizing payments economics, and unlocking working capital. Pay+ brings this intelligence together with market-leading global payment capabilities to deliver seamless end-to-end workflows and automation, from invoice-to-pay."

Andrew Ng, Head of Payments and Embedded Finance, Tungsten Automation

Built for Global Payment Execution

Pay+ integrates with a curated ecosystem of market-leading payments and financial-technology providers. Rather than limiting customers to a single payment method or money-movement provider, Tungsten Automation brings specialized capabilities together in one intelligent, ERP-agnostic, orchestration layer.

This approach gives organizations more flexibility in how they execute, govern, and reconcile, without requiring finance teams to manage multiple point solutions, provider relationships, or disconnected payment workflows.

To Learn More

Pay+ is set to go-live in the United States and United Kingdom in Q1 2027, with availability in additional countries planned throughout 2027.

To learn more about Pay+ and how Tungsten Automation can transform your invoice-to-pay operations, visit https://www.tungstenautomation.com/products/payplus.

About Tungsten Automation

Tungsten Automation is the global leader in intelligent document and workflow automation, helping organizations turn unstructured documents into trusted, compliant, AI-ready data that powers smarter decisions, faster processes, and measurable business performance. Tungsten Automation has more than 40 years of industry experience and is trusted by more than 25,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit www.TungstenAutomation.com.

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