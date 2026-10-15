New initiative brings fragrance experts, educators, creators and community leaders together with Coty's fragrance teams

Coty (NYSE: COTY) today announced the launch of the Coty Fragrance Club, a global community that brings together fragrance experts, educators, creators and community leaders with Coty's fragrance teams. Through discussions, workshops, immersive experiences and co-creation opportunities, members will share perspectives on consumer behavior, cultural trends, creative storytelling and fragrance innovation, creating an ongoing exchange between Coty and the communities shaping fragrance today.

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Guerric DeBeauregard, VP Global Communications, Fragrances Skincare at Coty, officially inaugurates the Coty Fragrance Club.

The initiative launches at a time when the way consumers discover, discuss and experience fragrance is changing rapidly. Social platforms have created new communities around fragrance and given experts, educators and creators an increasingly influential role in how consumers discover and understand scent. TikTok has emerged as the leading influence on fragrance purchases among Gen Z consumers. At the same time, consumers continue to value genuine expertise, credibility and personal experience. The Coty Fragrance Club is designed to bring these perspectives together and create an ongoing exchange about the future of fragrance.

"Coty has been creating fragrances for more than a century, but the culture around fragrances is dynamic. Today, new communities and voices are changing how people discover, understand and experience scent. The Coty Fragrance Club brings those perspectives together with our own fragrance expertise, creating a continuous dialogue around where the category goes next," said Jean Holtzmann, Chief Brands Officer, Coty Prestige.

The Coty Fragrance Club is launching today in Paris, bringing together members from Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and China for an immersive exploration of the inspiration, craftsmanship and creativity behind modern fragrance creation.

Participants will engage directly with some of the industry's most respected perfumers, including Nathalie Lorson, Amandine Clerc-Marie, Meabh McCurtin, Julie Massé, Fabrice Pellegrin and Delphine Lebeau, gaining insights into the creative processes behind fragrance creation and innovation.

Following its launch in Paris, the Coty Fragrance Club will continue as an ongoing global community, with Coty teams coming together regularly to exchange perspectives on fragrance culture, innovation, and consumer engagement strategies.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is a global leader in beauty, spanning fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Founded in Paris in 1904, the Company has grown into one of the largest beauty companies in the world, selling prestige and mass-market products in more than 120 countries. Coty gives people the confidence to express their individuality, and the Company continues to advance sustainability across its operations through its Beauty That Lasts program.?Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.??

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

guerric_debeauregard@cotyinc.com

laura_zhang@cotyinc.com.