Engineers and security practitioners from the team behind the First Recon AI platform now embed with enterprises to develop, deploy, and secure AI in production.

First Recon AI, provider of the Secure Enterprise AI Workspace, today launched Consulting Professional Services, a practice that embeds senior AI and cybersecurity practitioners in enterprises to both develop AI strategy and implement secure AI systems in production.

As AI models and the supporting technology rapidly advance, enterprises require experienced practitioners who can deploy AI within their own systems and keep it secure. First Recon AI's practice combines strategy, engineering, and security in engagements scoped by customer needs, with client leadership setting priorities and First Recon AI teams responsible for implementation.

"Organizations are under growing pressure to deploy AI, and many need specialized support to do it securely and protect enterprise value," said Kentaro Kawamori, co-founder and CEO of First Recon AI. "Our senior AI engineers and security practitioners work inside the client's environment, owning strategy and implementation alongside client leadership. They get clients to production with security built in from the outset, and stay with them as their use of AI grows."

Each program establishes shared technology and AI foundations to help teams accelerate future deployments. Engineers incorporate security from the outset and assess results with client leadership against the business case. Client teams work alongside First Recon AI throughout the engagement, developing the expertise to maintain and expand the AI portfolio after the engagement ends.

The practice launches with five offerings:

Forward-Deployed Engineering. The flagship offering embeds engineers and strategists in the client's organization to develop custom AI and agents within its own environment, taking the first use case into production.

The flagship offering embeds engineers and strategists in the client's organization to develop custom AI and agents within its own environment, taking the first use case into production. AI Cybersecurity Consulting. First Recon AI advises business leaders on AI and cybersecurity strategy, then implements its recommendations with its own teams.

First Recon AI advises business leaders on AI and cybersecurity strategy, then implements its recommendations with its own teams. Chief AI Officer as a Service. Senior AI leaders assume the Chief AI Officer function or work alongside the company's existing executives and AI leaders.

Senior AI leaders assume the Chief AI Officer function or work alongside the company's existing executives and AI leaders. Managed AI Governance. First Recon AI manages AI governance through an ongoing program, with monthly reviews and quarterly executive briefs to keep policies, compliance evidence, and audit readiness current as models and regulations change.

First Recon AI manages AI governance through an ongoing program, with monthly reviews and quarterly executive briefs to keep policies, compliance evidence, and audit readiness current as models and regulations change. Continuous Threat Exposure Management. Senior operators conduct recurring assessments of the client's systems using adversary techniques and advanced cyber models available through OpenAI's and Anthropic's verified-defender programs. Assessments cover the full environment an attacker could reach.

Every project team brings experience across business, IT, consulting, software engineering, and AI engineering. Projects are led exclusively by senior AI experts, a requirement that limits the number of engagements the practice accepts.

Engagements typically begin with a leadership workshop or an AI readiness diagnostic. Organizations may also work with First Recon AI to develop and deploy a single use case before committing to a broader program.

Consulting Professional Services is available to enterprises globally today. The services offering and the First Recon AI platform are available together or independently. Learn more at firstrecon.ai/services.

About First Recon AI

First Recon AI builds AI Security Runtime. The platform understands, secures, and proves every AI interaction, from device to model, so enterprises can adopt AI quickly and govern it with confidence. Delivered through the Secure Enterprise AI Workspace, and powered by the Semantic Security Engine and the Security Context Graph, First Recon AI gives security teams observability, control, governance, and compliance across all of their enterprise AI. Learn more at www.firstrecon.ai.

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Contacts:

firstrecon@h-advisors.global